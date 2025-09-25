All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers 'super impressed' with freshman big man's high-flying dunks

Wisconsin Badgers players and coaches are raving about a true freshman big man putting up highlight-reel dunks in practice.

Feb 13, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter (31), forward Carter Gilmore (14) and head coach Greg Gard celebrate a three point basket during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Kohl Center. / Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images
It's tough for true freshmen to earn significant roles in Greg Gard's rotation, but Will Garlock is making a strong case early on.

The Wisconsin Badgers' three-star recruit out of Middleton has been impressing his coaches and teammates at practice ahead of his first year.

On the podcast "The Swing," junior big man Nolan Winter raved about the progress he's seen from Garlock.

"He's coming along really well," Winter said. "He's been awesome so far, and he's really impressive."

Winter pointed to the freshman's movement and jumping ability, with some highlight-reel dunks at practice.

Both Winter and Garlock are listed at exactly 7-feet tall on the roster, but the junior says the young big man has an inch on him.

"He's been fun to work with," Winter said on the podcast. "I feel like when I was in his position, it was big Steve [Crowl] taking me under his wing, so I'm trying to do the same with Will."

Garlock also earned praise earlier this offseason from assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, leaving Badgers fans excited about his potential.

He could have a real shot to earn minutes this season with some question marks in Gard's frontcourt depth.

Sophomore Riccardo Greppi looks to be their top backup option with size, but he didn't play at all as a freshman last year.

Transfer Elijah Gray will be part of the rotation at the forward spots, but if Garlock keeps making progress, his length and athleticism might be too valuable to leave on the bench every night.

