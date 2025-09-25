Survey of college basketball coaches highlights tough path ahead for Wisconsin Badgers
The Wisconsin Badgers' path to a Big Ten Championship and a deep NCAA Tournament run is never easy, but the road ahead for the 2025-26 season looks especially daunting.
That reality was highlighted in CBS Sports' annual survey of nearly 100 college basketball coaches.
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander asked them who they thought would be the best team this upcoming season. The Badgers didn't make the cut, but four of the teams on their schedule did.
It's not too surprising that Purdue received the most votes at 32 percent. Wisconsin hosts the Boilermakers on January 3 before traveling to West Lafayette for the final game of their regular season March 7.
Purdue's Braden Smith also received the most votes in the poll for who is going to be the best player in the sport this season.
That will be a major test before the start of the Big Ten tournament.
The Florida Gators tied for fifth in the survey. The Badgers could face Florida as part of the Rady Children's Invitational in late November, depending on the results of the four-team tournament.
The only other Big Ten team to receive multiple votes was Michigan. Wisconsin will face them in Ann Arbor on January 10.
Also making the cut was BYU, who the Badgers face November 21 in a supposedly "neutral site" non-conference matchup at the Utah Jazz's Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
Five games against four of the top teams in the country will leave Wisconsin plenty battle-tested over the course of the season.
It should reveal whether the team is primed for a deep postseason run or not up to the caliber of the top programs in the sport.