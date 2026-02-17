Wisconsin Badgers Jump Up Multiple Seeds For March Madness After Pair of Top 10 Wins

The Wisconsin Badgers had been teetering on the edge of the bubble for a majority of the 2025-26 season.

Their wins over No. 8 Illinois and No. 10 Michigan State last week helped cement their spot in the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

Widely seen as an eight or nine seed before the pair of wins, the Badgers have jumped up at least one seed line in latest bracket projections, and have even more room to climb in the closing weeks of the regular season.

Wisconsin Badgers closing in on 7-seed in latest bracketology updates

Many of the most popular bracketologists have bumped Wisconsin up onto the seven line, falling into a similar category as Clemson, Kentucky, Villanova, Saint Louis and Utah State.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi, T3 Bracketology, Andy Katz of NCAA.com, HoopsHQ, The Athletic and The Field of 68 all have the Badgers as a 7-seed. Texas A&M was the most common first-round opponent for the Badgers in those brackets.

Lunardi's bracket includes an additional projection of highest possible seed. He has the Badgers topping out as a six-seed, possibly due to the difficulty of Wisconsin's schedule the rest of the way.

Wisconsin still has four Quad 1 games left on the schedule, and they will have to play on the road in four of its final six games, including at Purdue in the regular-season finale.

While those tough matchups provide an opportunity to pick up more quality wins, it also poses a significant threat. The Badgers are likely to drop at least one game in that six-game stretch, and a bad loss could significantly harm their overall resume.

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard hugs player John Blackwell (25) after a win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Despite the Badgers owning three victories over Top-10 opponents and looking vastly improved recently, other bracketologists are hesitant to move Wisconsin up to a seven.

SB Nation's Chris Dobbertean, On3's James Fletcher and multiple smaller, but respected, bracketologists leave Wisconsin at an eight.

The hesitancy is explained by the Badgers rough non-conference performances, where they lost four games by double-figures, including a 30-point loss to Nebraska and a 28-point loss to BYU, all while not picking up a quality win.

Whether they're announced as an eight or seven seed on Selection Sunday, they'll likely have a tough path to the second weekend, having to down a quality opponent in the first round and likely face a one or two-seed in the second round.

But if there's one thing this year's Badgers have proven, it's that they can compete with anybody, which could make them dangerous in March.

