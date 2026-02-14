Wisconsin Badgers' young frontcourt putting physicality on display in Top 10 wins

Greg Gard didn't mince words when he reflected on the Wisconsin Badgers early-season struggles after Friday's 21-point win over Michigan State.

"We were soft mentally and physically, and we had to mature," he said. "We had to grow up, collectively and individually."

That weakness has faded since the calendar flipped to 2026, as the Badgers have won nine of their last 11 games.

And if there were any doubts about Wisconsin's mental and physical fortitude, they were erased with a pair of victories over Top 10 opponents against some of the Big Ten's most physical teams.

Becoming a habit



Our six top-10 wins the last two years are tied for the second-most in the country pic.twitter.com/GkuQMLuVlN — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 14, 2026

Wisconsin didn't just keep pace with incredibly talented and veteran frontcourts. They imposed their will on the glass and on the defensive end.

It's a team accomplishment that displays the major individual strides of freshman Aleksas Bieliauskas and sophomore Austin Rapp.

Wisconsin Badgers' young frontcourt blossoming in Big Ten play

Both Rapp and Bieliauskas were in for a massive change when they committed to Gard and the Badgers. Bieliauskas would be playing in the United States for the first time, and Rapp would be taking a step up in competition level after playing for Portland in the West Coast Conference.

Understandably, it has taken time for both to acclimate to the rigors of a Big Ten schedule and a new environment. That's a struggle that junior forward Nolan Winter understands and went through himself.

"(The) Big Ten's a physical conference," Winter said. "Myself, as a freshman, got thrown around a little bit. It takes a little bit of time to really find your footing."

Over the last handful of games, both Rapp and Bieliauskas have seemingly become more comfortable.

Rapp has battled an ankle injury and illness over the last month-plus, but he has started to make a true two-way impact. In his last four games, he's averaging 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals with just one total turnover.

He's been active as a rebounder, which wasn't the case during multiple games early in the season, he and has made significant improvements on the defensive end. His increased physicality and defense has led to a bump in playing time, which has paid dividends on the offensive end.

Rapp has knocked down 10 of his 17 three-point attempts over his last three outings, most of which have come in the rhythm of the offense.

Ok, it’s time to take the Wisconsin Badgers serious.



Have road wins over Michigan and Illinois and now a home win against Michigan State. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 14, 2026

Bieliauskas has assumed the role of a bruising big man. He's been a constant presence on the offensive glass, pulling down multiple offensive rebounds in four of Wisconsin's last seven games, while also improving his pick and roll coverage.

Early in the season, Bieliauskas found himself on the wrong end of defensive breakdowns, and it took him some time to adjust to the way the NCAA game is officiated and played.

Now, he's been a consistent positive on the defensive side, even racking up a trio of blocks against the Spartans.

Wisconsin's wins over Illinois, where they won the offensive rebounding battle, and Michigan State, where they shut down Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, can largely be attributed to the Rapp and Bieliauskas to stepping up and giving the Badgers quality minutes.

"To see both of their confidences just really grow throughout these last couple games and just throughout the whole season, it's been awesome," Winter said. "Credit to them. It's been awesome to see them both just put their head down, keep working and just get a lot better for this team."

Gard praised Rapp and Bielauskas' mindset and approach this season, particularly how Bieliauskas had adjusted to the move to the US.

"(He had) never been to the States," Gard said. "He arrives in September or late August, and five months later, he's had to run out of a court storm."

According to Gard, both of the young forwards have sought out coaching, asking questions and putting in the work it takes to improve.

But on top of all that, Rapp and Bieliauskas are playing with a selfless mindset.

"They're both about the front of the jersey and winning, and that what makes it work," Gard said. "You have to have like-minded guys, whether you've been here for five years or you've been here for five months. That's really important in terms of the culture of your locker room and the culture of your program.

