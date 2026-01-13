Wisconsin Badgers jump back up in NCAA Tournament bracketology after win at Michigan

The Wisconsin Badgers upset win over undefeated Michigan on Saturday will have ripple effects over the rest of the year.

It completely turned around the team's NCAA Tournament hopes as one of the most impressive wins in college basketball this season.

It's already having an affect on the Badgers bracketology projections for March Madness.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' David Cobb and Jacob Fetner posted their updated tournament fields on Tuesday, and both outlets have Wisconsin jumping up to a 10 seed in the midwest bracket

ESPN has them taking on St. John's as the No. 7 seed, while CBS has SMU as the seven that would face the Badgers.

Wisconsin is still very much on the bubble, and Greg Gard needs his his squad to take care of business in some of their more manageable Big Ten games in the coming weeks.

None of the opponents remaining on their schedule are currently ranked.

Berth Watch - 1/12



No locks until a team can reasonably lose out + still make it.



Bubble IN has teams anywhere from an 8 seed to last 4 IN. Bubble OUT -> first 11 out. Some have a case to be in. pic.twitter.com/VuTQACeD7s — T3™️ (@T3Bracketology) January 12, 2026

If the Badgers can stay hot and string together a nice stretch of victories this winter, they should be in a good spot when March Madness comes around.

This team is just a year removed from getting hot in the Big Ten Tournament and making a name for itself as a squad that can be dangerous in the postseason.

Wisconsin seems to be finding its groove right now, and they're in a good position to ride that into the spring.

