Badgers' Nolan Winter is a player that could 'take the jump' this season
Wisconsin basketball has a long history of developing forwards from Lakeville North High School in Minnesota. Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl had successful four-year careers, and sophomore Nolan Winter could be next.
At Big Ten Media Days on Thursday, Badgers head coach Greg Gard was asked about a player that he could see take a jump in 2024-25 and Winter's name was the first he mentioned.
"I think Nolan Winter. A freshman last year that got some time. For him to take the jump he has still has a ways to go, but we like what we have seen from him so far," Gard said.
Winter was Minnesota's 2022-23 Gatorade Player of The Year after he averaged 23.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game while shooting 64.1% from the field as a senior for Lakeville North. He quickly showed he belonged in the Big Ten, playing all 34 games last season as a true freshman.
He averaged only 9.4 minutes per game while scoring 2.4 points and grabbing 1.8 rebounds on 42.3/30.8/69.6 shooting splits. His season-high was only seven points against Ohio State in January, but the Badgers' staff and entire roster continue to rave about what they've seen from him in the offseason.
He is listed at 6-foot-11, but he showcased his ability to stretch the floor last season, attempting 39 3-pointers. He had only one block and seven steals, but he has the athleticism to be a versatile defender.
Steven Crowl (also from Minnesota) returns as Wisconsin's unquestioned leader at the center position and Northern Illinois transfer Xavier Amos looks like the favorite to start at the four. But Gard and his staff have the potential to get creative and play a bit with Amos at the three and Winter at the four in some lineups.
Ultimately, Winter is a player that could unlock a lot of things for Wisconsin if he does in fact take a step this season as a sophomore. He has a lot of the same traits that Reuvers had and the Badgers' 2024-25 outlook could change dramatically if he plays at that level.