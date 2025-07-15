Wisconsin Badgers offer ascending 2026 big man who'd fit great in Greg Gard's offense
Greg Gard's revamped offense has yielded dividends on the hardwood. The Wisconsin Badgers set program records in three-pointers attempted and three-pointers made this past season, grabbing national attention for their potent offense.
In addition to its on-court success, the new offensive philosophy could also bear fruit on the recruiting front.
The system makes Wisconsin a great fit for Boston-native Quinn Costello, a 6-foot-10 stretch forward in the class of 2026 that's been shooting up recruiting rankings.
The 4-star prospect tweeted on Monday that he received an offer from Gard and the Badgers.
Playing for Middlesex Magic on the Under Armour Association circuit, Costello caught the attention of many Power 4 programs over the weekend. He delivered 23 points and six rebounds in one game and came close to a double-double in two others.
The string of performances was the latest boost to his stock after being named the Co-MVP of the Pangos All-American Camp. He also averaged nearly 15 points on over 50 percent shooting from deep during five games at the NBPA Top 100 camp in June..
Hs smooth shooting stroke and quick trigger off the catch stand out most for a 6-foot-10 forward, and Costello has some versatility to his game too.
He showed some rim-running upside on the pick-and-roll, catching lobs and finishing through contact when necessary. He has also flashed some ball-handling ability and runs the floor well for his size.
Wisconsin will have to fend off plenty of big-time suitors to land Costello, and his offer list is only expected to grow as his ascension continues.
The Badgers' new style of offense and history of producing quality stretch forwards could give the program a strong case in the competitive recruitment of the talented 2026 big man.