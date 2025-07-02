All Badgers

ESPN, On3 both project Wisconsin Badgers basketball hits milestone last reached in 2021

New Top 25 rankings from ESPN and On3 Sports indicate the Wisconsin Badgers could reach a threshold they haven't hit since 2021

Cam Wilhorn

Mar 15, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The Wisconsin Badgers' men's basketball program has earned a reputation for outperforming preseason expectations.

Two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year Greg Gard and his emphasis on player development may be the catalyst for exceeding initial estimates.

The 2025-26 Badgers may not fly under the radar like the teams that came before them.

ESPN and On3 Sports released their latest Top 25 rankings, just a few months before the start of the regular season, and both sites had Wisconsin in their rankings.

It's a strong indication that the Badgers could be included in the Associated Press' preliminary Top 25 later this fall.

Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) and Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) react
Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) and Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) react to the score during their game against Colgate Friday, March 18, 2022, at Fiserv Forum / Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wisconsin hasn't been featured in the AP preseason Top 25 since the 2021-22 campaign, when Johnny Davis and Brad Davidson led the Badgers to a 25-8 record and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello slotted the Badgers in at No. 20, sandwiched between basketball powerhouses Gonzaga (19) and Kansas (21). Wisconsin was the fifth and final Big Ten team on ESPN's list.

With the ranking, Borzello highlighted each team's "impact newcomer," identifying San Diego State transfer Nick Boyd for the Badgers.

Wisconsin changed its identity last season, playing at the fastest tempo, by far, of the Greg Gard era -- and, in turn, producing the best offense under the Badgers head coach. But with John Tonje gone, how will Wisconsin's offense look? Much of that will be determined by Boyd, who will take over point guard duties after playing in the past three NCAA tournaments for Florida Atlantic and San Diego State.

Jeff Borzello, ESPN
San Diego State Aztecs guard Nick Boyd (2) dribbles the ball against North Carolina
Mar 18, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Nick Boyd (2) dribbles the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) in the first half at UD Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

On3 had a less optimistic outlook on Wisconsin's 2025-26 roster, having the Badgers sneak in at No. 25. However, On3 still has the Badgers as the fifth best Big Ten team.

Teams that trailed the Badgers in ESPN's listing but are ahead of Wisconsin for On3 include Baylor, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Creighton, Tennessee and Kansas.

Both sites were in agreement on which Big Ten teams were ahead of the Badgers, though, with Purdue (listed at No. 1 in each), Michigan, Illinois and UCLA.

Cam Wilhorn
CAM WILHORN

Cam Wilhorn is a University of Wisconsin School of Journalism Graduate and Wisconsin native. He's been covering Wisconsin sports since 2023 for outlets like BadgerBlitz.com, Badger of Honor and The Badger Herald.

