ESPN, On3 both project Wisconsin Badgers basketball hits milestone last reached in 2021
The Wisconsin Badgers' men's basketball program has earned a reputation for outperforming preseason expectations.
Two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year Greg Gard and his emphasis on player development may be the catalyst for exceeding initial estimates.
The 2025-26 Badgers may not fly under the radar like the teams that came before them.
ESPN and On3 Sports released their latest Top 25 rankings, just a few months before the start of the regular season, and both sites had Wisconsin in their rankings.
It's a strong indication that the Badgers could be included in the Associated Press' preliminary Top 25 later this fall.
Wisconsin hasn't been featured in the AP preseason Top 25 since the 2021-22 campaign, when Johnny Davis and Brad Davidson led the Badgers to a 25-8 record and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament.
ESPN's Jeff Borzello slotted the Badgers in at No. 20, sandwiched between basketball powerhouses Gonzaga (19) and Kansas (21). Wisconsin was the fifth and final Big Ten team on ESPN's list.
With the ranking, Borzello highlighted each team's "impact newcomer," identifying San Diego State transfer Nick Boyd for the Badgers.
Wisconsin changed its identity last season, playing at the fastest tempo, by far, of the Greg Gard era -- and, in turn, producing the best offense under the Badgers head coach. But with John Tonje gone, how will Wisconsin's offense look? Much of that will be determined by Boyd, who will take over point guard duties after playing in the past three NCAA tournaments for Florida Atlantic and San Diego State.- Jeff Borzello, ESPN
On3 had a less optimistic outlook on Wisconsin's 2025-26 roster, having the Badgers sneak in at No. 25. However, On3 still has the Badgers as the fifth best Big Ten team.
Teams that trailed the Badgers in ESPN's listing but are ahead of Wisconsin for On3 include Baylor, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Creighton, Tennessee and Kansas.
Both sites were in agreement on which Big Ten teams were ahead of the Badgers, though, with Purdue (listed at No. 1 in each), Michigan, Illinois and UCLA.