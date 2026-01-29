Wisconsin Badgers starting forward suffers foot injury against Minnesota

Madison, WI -- The Wisconsin Badgers frontcourt was one of the roster's biggest question marks leading up to the season.

While players have stepped up and answered some of those questions, it's been a season of growth and learning on the fly for Wisconsin's young forwards.

And after Aleksas Bieliauskas suffered a left ankle injury in the first half of Wednesday's comeback win over Minnesota, another big test may be on the horizon for the Badgers big men.

Aleksas Bieliauskas in walking boot, status uncertain going forward

Bieliauskas seemed to turn his ankle with just under 10 minutes left in the first half of Wednesday's game. The injury occurred after a Wisconsin defensive rebound. Bieliauksas briefly went back to the locker room before returning to the bench, where he'd remain until halftime.

Availability update for @BadgerMBB



Freshman Aleksas Bieliauskas is questionable to return to tonight's game vs. Minnesota (lower body injury) — UW Stats & Info (@UWStatsInfo) January 29, 2026

However, he didn't emerge from the locker room after halftime concluded, and when he finally came through the tunnel, Bieliauskas had a walking boot on his left foot.

Aleksas Bieliauskas has returned to the bench wearing a walking boot on his left foot. #Badgers — Cam Wilhorn (@CamWilhorn) January 29, 2026

Head coach Greg Gard didn't provide much of an update on the freshman forward's health. Gard noted Bieliauksas was in the locker room postgame with the rest of the team, but the coach hadn't had the opportunity to speak with the medical staff.

Before sustaining the injury, Bieliauskas logged two rebounds and didn't attempt a shot across five minutes.

The Badgers' will conclude their three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against Ohio State, giving Bieliauskas just a couple of days to recover.

If he is forced to miss time, Wisconsin may lean heavier into its small ball lineup that features Jack Janicki or Braeden Carrington in addition to their trio of starting guards.

Gard opted to start Janicki in place of Bieliauksas to open the second half. When they play with two traditional bigs, sophomore Austin Rapp and fellow freshman Will Garlock would be in line for playing time.

