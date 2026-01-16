Wisconsin basketball assistant coach earns national recognition

MADISON, Wis. - A former two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten guard, a team captain, and a former professional, Sharif Chambliss has a lot of traits he can preach to his players and sell to his recruits. His peers notice it, too.



Chambliss was selected to the seventh annual Silver Waves Media 100 Most Impactful High Major Assistant list, joining 25 other Big Ten colleagues who made the cut from a consulted panel of industry professionals.

One of the best in the country❗️ pic.twitter.com/GP1YF4Hn28 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 16, 2026

Chambliss has been part of 14 winning seasons, including 11 campaigns of 20-plus wins, six regular season titles and six NCAA tournament appearances over 15 years of coaching experience, the last five seasons spent on Greg Gard's coaching staff.



A native of Racine, Chambliss previously coached at Francis Marion University in South Carolina, UW-Platteville, Milwaukee, and Wright State before being hired at Wisconsin in 2021.



Chambliss was previously vioted the No. 1 assistant coach in the Horizon League by his peers in 2020 by Stadium.com. In Chambliss’ five seasons at Wright State, the Raiders went 109-49 (.690), winning each of the last three Horizon League championships.



Gard often touts how important it is that his staff has a connection to the University, which helps sell the program to recruits, boosters, and current players. In addition to Chambliss, Gard has former UW players Brad Davison (special assistant to the head coach), Joe Krabbenhoft (associate head coach), and Greg Stiemsma (director of player development) all on his coaching staff. Gard recruited all three - and Chambliss - to UW while working as an assistant to Hall of Fame coach Bo Ryan.



Chambliss isn't the first UW assistant to be recognized nationally, as ESPN.com recognized Krabbenhoft as one of the game’s best young coaches on its “40 Under 40” list in 2020.



Chambliss scored 1,107 points in his collegiate career playing at both Wisconsin (2004-05) and Penn State (2000-04). He transferred to Wisconsin for his final year, becoming a team captain and averaging 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game to help the Badgers reach the Elite Eight in 2005. Chambliss finished his career ranked eighth all-time in made 3-point field goals in the Big Ten.



Established in 2020, Silver Waves Media promotes its dedication to helping sports professionals and athletes advance their careers to the next stage.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: