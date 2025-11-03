Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Campbell Fighting Camels: How to watch, stream and listen
The No.24 Wisconsin Badgers will be looking for a sixth-consecutive season-opening victory when they host the Campbell Fighting Camels on Monday, Nov. 3 at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers split their two exhibition games, losing 84-83 to Oklahoma in Milwaukee on Oct. 24 and defeating UW-Platteville, 69-53, at the Kohl Center on October 29.
There will be a lot of new faces in this year's season opener with seven of the 10 players in Wisconsin's rotation being in its first season with the program.
Sophomore forward Austin Rapp (Portland) led UW in scoring during exhibition play and averaged 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, with senior point guard Nick Boyd (San Diego State/Florida Atlantic) close behind at 15.0 points and 2.0 assists per contest.
How can I watch the Badgers vs. the Fighting Camels?
Date: Monday, Nov. 3
Start time: 7:00 p.m. CT
TV channel: None
Streaming: Big Ten Network Plus. It is available as a monthly or annual subscription, which can be purchased online or through apps on devices like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Firestick
How can I listen to Badgers vs. Fighting Camels?
The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 196.
Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.
What are the betting odds?
Odds according to BetMGM as of Nov. 1
Odds: Badgers by 20.5
Over/under: 44.5
Badgers nonconference schedule 2025
All times Central
Nov. 3: vs. Campbell, 7 p.m.
Nov. 7: vs. Northern Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 11: vs. Ball State, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 17: vs. SIUE, 7 p.m.
Nov. 21: vs. BYU (Salt Lake City, UT), 3 p.m.
Nov. 27: vs. Providence (San Diego, CA), 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 28: vs. Florida or TCU (San Diego, CA), 2 p.m./4:30 p.m.
Dec. 6: vs. Marquette, 1 p.m.
Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee), 7 p.m.
Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
Dec. 30: vs. UW-Milwaukee, 6 p.m.