Wisconsin Badgers lose out on highly coveted in-state 2027 guard recruit
Greg Gard has been criticized, fairly or not, for an inability to bring the top talent in Wisconsin to Madison.
He's looking to prove the doubters wrong by landing some of the elite in-state players in the class of 2027.
"We're really focused a lot on the '27 class, and in our state, it's a deep class," Gard said at Big Ten Media Day. "It's as deep as it's been in a while, and we won't be able to take all of them."
The first domino in the loaded 2027 class fell Wednesday morning, in the wrong direction for Gard and the Badgers.
Dooney Johnson commits to Gonzaga University
Milwaukee-native Dooney Johnson gave Gonzaga his verbal pledge just days after taking an official visit to the campus in Spokane, Washington
The 6-foot-6 guard had recently taken visits to Marquette and Wisconsin before heading out west. The Badgers hosted Johnson this summer as part of their High School Advanced Camp and offered Johnson in November of 2024.
But after hearing "We want Dooney" chants rain down in the Bulldogs' home, the McCarthey Athletic Center, Johnson made his official commitment to Gonzaga.
Johnson is a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 30 player in the country according to Rivals' industry rankings. He is widely considered the top player in Wisconsin for 2027.
And while Johnson may have slipped through Gard's fingertips, there are still plenty of other talented players Wisconsin is targeting.
Donovan Davis (Kaukauna, WI) highlights the bunch, standing as the state's No. 2 player. Fellow forwards Jack Kohnen (Slinger, WI) and Deuce McDuffie (Milwaukee) have also garnered offers and significant interest from the Badgers.
Wisconsin is pursuing Wauwatosa West guard Jalen Brown heavily as well. Gard and assistant coach Shariff Chambliss visited Brown's high school to attend an open gym earlier this month. Brown visited Wisconsin twice in August after receiving an offer from the program in late June.
