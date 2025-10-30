Nolan Winter flashes against UW-Platteville, but Wisconsin Badgers center still has room to grow
MADISON, Wis. -- Ahead of his junior season, Nolan Winter has been unofficially anointed as the next ultra-skilled, star big man to come through the Wisconsin Badgers program.
The seven-footer from Lakeville, Minnesota, has come a long way since stepping on campus in 2022 as a wiry, 220-pound forward.
Now approaching 250 pounds and having endured moves from backup center to starting power forward to starting center, Winter is looking to take a monumental leap in Year 3.
"I always said over his first two years, ''You need a bigger hammer.' You know, you can't go into a sledgehammer fight with a tack hammer, and he's been able to add good weight," Badgers head coach Greg Gard said of Winter this offseason. "We saw the flashes of it, that light needs to go on and be on all the time."
But despite all of the effort Winter put in during the down period to establish himself as a great center, his light wasn't on during Wisconsin's exhibition loss to Oklahoma. He made just three of his first 11 field goal attempts in the contest, missing several looks around the rim. He was blocked four times, three by true freshman Kai Rogers. Winter finished with 10 points.
Against Platteville on Wednesday, Winter flipped the switch and played the dominant brand of basketball that Gard, and Winter himself, hope becomes regular.
Glimpse of dominance, but plenty of room to grow
Playing against a Division-III team without a player taller than 6-foot-9, Winter was in prime position to bounce back from his rough outing the game before. He capitalized on the opportunity, crashing the offensive glass and imposing his will as a post scorer.
Winter dominated to the tune of a 17-point, 15-rebound double-double. He made seven of his eight attempts from inside the arc, and he didn't commit a foul or a turnover. The lone blemish was that Winter missed all four of his free throw attempts, one of which resulted in an airball.
The juxtaposition of Winter's massive double-double and lackluster free throw shooting served as a harsh reminder that the junior big man is still learning what it takes, mentally and physically, to be a star.
"For him, the biggest step is going to be from [the neck up]," Gard said. "It's that mentality that I want him to play with all the time because... he goes 0-for-4 from the free throw line. That has nothing to do with his physical ability to shoot the ball."
"Just him having a mindset and not allowing anything to take him off that path. That's the jump he's got to make to become an elite player, because at his size, with how he shoots it, how he moves... he has all the physical attributes you need. Now, it's a matter of [having] the maturity to make himself a really complete player."
Luckily for Winter, the Badgers exhibitions are an opportunity to learn and grow. And it seems Winter is taking advantage of them.
He acknowledged his and the rest of Wisconsin's free throw shortcomings in the two exhibitions were a result of a poor mental state.
Winter noted that he and the team needed to rely on muscle memory and their inherent talent when shooting free throws, while avoiding overthinking or getting in their own heads.
Although there's still a long way for Winter to go to reach his lofty basketball ceiling, he's approaching his successes and shortcomings in a way that could yield plenty of benefits for himself and the Badgers.
"I threw that [Oklahoma] game out the window a long time ago, so I'm moving forward, head high, I know what I'm capable of," Winter said. "Moving forward, you know, finishing stronger, going with the mentality of dunking everything. That's where I got to be at, just a more physical mindset."
