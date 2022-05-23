Skip to main content

Former Wisconsin guard Brad Davison working out for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday

Brad Davison is working out with his second NBA team as part of the pre-draft process.

After a great five-year career with the Wisconsin Badgers, 6-foot-4 guard Brad Davison is now hoping to take his talents to the next level and land a spot to play professionally.

In an attempt to live out that dream, the Minnesota native recently went through an NBA workout with the Atlanta Hawks two weeks ago, an opportunity that Davison followed up by Tweeting out: "taking nothing for granted and enjoying the process."

On Monday, Davison will work out for the Brooklyn Nets, his second pre-draft opportunity to showcase his skills with the hopes of an NBA future. Darren Wolfson of KSTP first reported the news.

While it is unlikely that Davison will hear his name in June's NBA Draft, the fact that he continues to have NBA workouts is a positive development for his chances of landing a summer league invite.

Former Wisconsin forward Micah Potter took a similar path after going undrafted and recently made the NBA G-League All-Rookie Team with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

This past season, Davison set a new career-high in points (14.1 ppg) and added four rebounds, two assists, and nearly one steal on a per-game basis. The gritty team leader also broke Bronson Koenig's record for three-point makes in program history and was a key piece of Wisconsin's strong regular season, which culminated with the Badgers winning a share of the regular-season Big Ten title.

Davison was a second-team All-Big Ten selection last season, and he finished his career with the most starts and games played in program history.

The 23-year-old is engaged and recently graduated with a master's degree in educational leadership and policy analysis. In addition to playing in Europe or the NBA, Davison has also discussed the possibility of coaching after his career is complete. 

