Skip to main content

Brad Davison working out with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday per reports

The former Wisconsin Badger will showcase his skills for the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA.

Brad Davison is one of the few five-year starters in college basketball history after using a COVID-19 waiver to play an extra season with the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Maple Grove (Minn.) native is now searching for a new team to stick with for the long-term at the professional level, and it appears his first opportunity begins Thursday.

According to Darren Wolfson of SKOR North and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Davison will work out for the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA today as part of the pre-draft process.

Related link: Johnny Davis to participate in NBA Draft Combine

Davison did not receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, but the former Wisconsin star will instead participate in individual workouts for various NBA teams leading up to the NBA Draft in late June.

While it is a longshot that Davison will hear his name called in the NBA Draft, he could follow a similar path to Micah Potter, who made the most of a summer league contract and is now playing well in the NBA G League.

This past season, Davison set a new career-high in points (14.1 ppg) and added four rebounds, two assists, and nearly one steal on a per-game basis. He wound up breaking Bronson Koenig's program record for three-point makes and was a catalyst for Wisconsin's share of a regular-season Big Ten title.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He will go down as one of the best players in program history and will likely always hold a special place in the hearts of fans around the Big Ten for his ability to draw charges and overall physical play.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison drives to the hoop against Purdue (Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

Brad Davison working out with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday per reports

By Matt Belzjust now
The Wisconsin offense huddles up in front of Graham Mertz.
Football

Wisconsin Badgers post-spring depth chart on offense

By Matt Belz14 hours ago
2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek poses during a visit to Wisconsin back on April 22.
Recruiting

Newly offered OL Christopher Terek hoping to visit Wisconsin on June 3

By Matt Belz20 hours ago
Johnny Davis driving to the rim against Colgate.
Basketball

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis set to participate in the NBA Draft Combine

By Matt Belz23 hours ago
Wisconsin linebackers Jordan Turner and Nick Herbig tackle an Arizona State runner in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Football

Wisconsin Badgers post-spring defensive depth chart

By Matt BelzMay 10, 2022
2023 forward Gus Yalden (Credit: Angela Wilhelm/awilhelm@citizentimes.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Recruiting

Wisconsin basketball target Gus Yalden sets a commitment date

By Matt BelzMay 10, 2022
The Wisconsin Badgers run out of the tunnel against Eastern Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin offers four-star wide receiver Rico Scott

By Matt BelzMay 10, 2022
The Big Ten Championship Game Trophy being held up in celebration (Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin football opens with the second-best odds to win the Big Ten by BetOnline

By Matt BelzMay 9, 2022