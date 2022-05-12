Brad Davison working out with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday per reports

Brad Davison is one of the few five-year starters in college basketball history after using a COVID-19 waiver to play an extra season with the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Maple Grove (Minn.) native is now searching for a new team to stick with for the long-term at the professional level, and it appears his first opportunity begins Thursday.

According to Darren Wolfson of SKOR North and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Davison will work out for the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA today as part of the pre-draft process.

Davison did not receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, but the former Wisconsin star will instead participate in individual workouts for various NBA teams leading up to the NBA Draft in late June.

While it is a longshot that Davison will hear his name called in the NBA Draft, he could follow a similar path to Micah Potter, who made the most of a summer league contract and is now playing well in the NBA G League.

This past season, Davison set a new career-high in points (14.1 ppg) and added four rebounds, two assists, and nearly one steal on a per-game basis. He wound up breaking Bronson Koenig's program record for three-point makes and was a catalyst for Wisconsin's share of a regular-season Big Ten title.

He will go down as one of the best players in program history and will likely always hold a special place in the hearts of fans around the Big Ten for his ability to draw charges and overall physical play.

