Breaking: Max Klesmit remains out for Wisconsin basketball
The No. 12 Wisconsin men will once again be without the services of Max Klesmit this evening when they take on Minnesota.
Set for 7:30 p.m. CT, the game airs live on Big Ten Network from Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Over the weekend, the Badgers (22-7, 12-6) fell to Michigan State, suffering their second loss in the last three.
Without Klesmit, a starter for head coach Greg Gard, Kamari McGee entered the top rotation, scoring three points with three rebounds and three assists vs. the Spartans. John Blackwell helped pick up the scoring with 16 points while Nolan Winter grabbed 17 rebounds.
Klesmit was injured in an 88-62 win over Washington on February 25, playing just five minutes. He is battling a lower body injury.
The next opportunity for Klesmit to play before the Big Ten Conference Tournament will come Saturday when the Badgers close out the regular season vs. Penn State.