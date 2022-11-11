Brew City Battle: Wisconsin men's basketball vs. Stanford preview

The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team (1-0) began their 2022-2023 season with a resounding win against South Dakota earlier in the week, taking down the Coyotes 85-59 at the Kohl Center.

Taking part in the Brew City Battle, the Badgers will look to remain undefeated at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The baseball field has been turned into a basketball arena for a pair of games, including the men's basketball team facing off with Stanford.

Here is a preview of Wisconsin versus Stanford to help prepare for Friday night's non-conference matchup.

Game details and television information

Wisconsin Badgers (1-0 overall) vs. Stanford Cardinal (1-0 overall)

Tip time is set for 6:30 p.m. CST from the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The game will be aired on FS1

Matt Lepay will have the call on 1310 WIBA

Live stats

Betting info

The Badgers enter the game as 5-point favorites per SI Sportsbook

The over/under is set at 135

Series history

Wisconsin and Stanford have only met one other time in basketball. The Badgers won that matchup 62-46 back in 2018 as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Wisconsin was led by D'Mitrik Trice and Ethan Happ that day, as both players added 16 points in the win.

Stanford season overview

The Stanford Cardinal enter the Brew City Battle undefeated, just like Wisconsin. In their opening game against Pacific University, the Cardinal came away with an 88-78 win with senior guard Michael Jones leading the way with 31 points and five rebounds. The 6-foot-5 graduate transfer from Davison is a great shooter from three-point range where he averaged over 42% a season ago.

Pacific did narrowly outscore Stanford in the second half, but the Cardinal shot 60% from the floor throughout the game and were great from inside the arc. 7-foot-1 center Maxime Raynaud will present a tough matchup for Steven Crowl and the Badgers. Just a sophomore, Raynaud is a talented big man that can score with his back to the basket and also step out from deep and hit shots.

Stanford finished with a 14-13 record a season ago.

Top scorers

Wisconsin

Tyler Wahl : 19 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists per game

: 19 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists per game Chucky Hepburn : 14 points, three rebounds, and three assists per game

: 14 points, three rebounds, and three assists per game Steven Crowl: 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists per game

Stanford

Michael Jones : 31 points, five rebounds, and three assists per game

: 31 points, five rebounds, and three assists per game Maxime Raynaud : 22 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks per game

: 22 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks per game Brandon Angel: 10 points, two rebounds, and one assist per game

The biggest question for Wisconsin

The Badgers shot the ball well from three in their home opener against South Dakota, connecting on 26 threes on 46% shooting from behind the arc. Playing in the friendly confines of the Kohl Center, the environment was very familiar for the Wisconsin players, even those who are relatively new to the program.

Flash forward to Friday night, and the team will play in a completely different environment than they are used to. Not only is the contest with Stanford away from home, but it is also not taking place in a standard gymnasium. The backdrop at American Family Field will be very different because it is a baseball field, and the lighting and shadows could make shooting a bit more difficult.

So that begs the question, can the Badgers continue to shoot well against Stanford?

Fortunately for Wisconsin, the team had a chance to play overseas in France, playing in various locations. That could potentially help the team navigate how unique American Family Field will be as a venue, but how well both teams shoot on jump shots will be an important component to watch in the game.

Game notes

The game is part of a doubleheader in Milwaukee, as the women's basketball program will take on Kansas State at 3:30 p.m. CST on the same court inside American Family Field.

The basketball games will mark the first time a college basketball game has taken place in an MLB Stadium since 2015, and it will take advantage of Milwaukee's retractable roof.

