Former Badgers Vitto Brown and Nate Reuvers have new professional opportunities

Just days after Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis became the first player drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft since 2015, two other former Wisconsin Badgers also had major career announcements.

The first announcement came on Friday, as former Wisconsin forward Vitto Brown will participate in the NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

Brown is coming off of averaging 11 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in Spain and is looking to earn a training camp opportunity in the NBA.

A four-year player for the Badgers, Brown was part of Wisconsin's back-to-back Final Four teams and shot 40% from three-point range during the 2015-2016 season while averaging just shy of 10 points per game and five rebounds.

From Bowling Green, Ohio, Brown was a three-star prospect out of high school, and his minutes ramped up during the final two years in Madison. As a senior, he averaged just under seven points and four rebounds per game while playing around 20 minutes per game.

Since his time with the Badgers, Brown has bounced around a little bit, but he has been productive at each stop, both in the NBA G-League and overseas. Brown played in the G-Leauge for three seasons after going undrafted, with his best season coming in 2019-2020 with the Birmingham Squadron, where he averaged 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Brown would go on to play in France for one season, and he played for Coosur Real Betis last season in Spain.

The opportunity with the Los Angeles Lakers will provide him another chance to fulfill his NBA dreams and a chance to showcase his talents for a training camp invite in the league.

Former Wisconsin big man Nate Reuvers has a new team as well.

A third-team All-Big Ten selection back in 2020 with the Badgers, Reuvers has reportedly signed a two-year deal with Italian team Pallacanestro Reggiana, which plays at the highest level of competition in Italy.

Reuvers is coming off of a great rookie year in Croatia, playing for Cibona Zagreb, leading the Croatian league in blocks, and helping lead the team to a Croatian League Championship. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 10.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game with Cibona.

The Minnesota native was a four-year starter for Wisconsin and finished his career as the program's all-time leader in blocked shots. His best season with the Badgers came in 2019-2020 when he led the team in points with 13.8 per game and averaged nearly two blocks per contest. Wisconsin won a share of the Big Ten that season, and Reuvers' ability to protect the rim and score in the post or behind the three-point arc was a big reason.

