Chris Vogt had a hilarious reaction to Brad Davison joining the Wisconsin basketball staff
The newest face on the Wisconsin basketball coaching staff is a familiar one. When Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard announced the resignation of Special Assistant Head Coach Kirk Penney, it came with a joint announcement. Replacing Penney on staff was Brad Davison.
While Penney's departure is a notable loss, Davison brings an intangible value to the Badgers. As an analyst, Penney was “night-and-day cooking this offense," according to Gard. Davison, meanwhile, enters the coaching ranks just days removed from his professional playing career. He has the potential to bring a youthfulness, along with an innate understanding of the culture that Gard values, to Wisconsin.
Former Wisconsin Badgers forward Chris Vogt jokes about Brad Davison's eligibility
When Chris Vogt read the news about his former teammate, he made a joke that was likely on the minds of many Big Ten basketball fans. The former Wisconsin basketball forward said, "No way [Davison] has another year of eligibility!!!"
Because the 2020-21 college basketball season was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes across the NCAA were given blanket eligibility waivers. Any player participating in that season was exempt from having that year count against the total number of years they could participate in NCAA competition. Davison participated in his senior year during that pandemic-affected season and returned the following year for a fifth.
Vogt and Davison shared the floor during that 2021-22 season in Madison. Vogt arrived on campus as a graduate transfer, having spent two years each with the Northern Kentucky Norse and the Cincinnati Bearcats. The veteran center helped shore up a young Badger frontcourt alongside then-sophomore Steven Crowl following the departure of Micah Potter.
In that final season of his five in college basketball, Davison played a significant role as the Badgers won a second Big Ten title in three seasons. Gard said the All-Big Ten honoree was "one of the best leaders [Gard] ever coached. And he was like that from day one."