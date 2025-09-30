Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes time, TV channel revealed
Head coach Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers exit the bye week prepared to take on the Michigan Wolverines, but a major rivalry game is right around the corner for Wisconsin. The following week, the Badgers and Iowa Hawkeyes meet on homecoming weekend in Madison.
Iowa is the only opponent against which Wisconsin competes for a rivalry trophy that the Badgers will face at home this season. As a result, fans have shown their excitement for the matchup. UW's only currently sold-out home game is that matchup with Iowa.
Wisconsin football has struggled against its traditional rivals in the Fickell era. Now, Fickell and company will get a chance to right at least one ship on a big stage.
Wisconsin Badgers to face Iowa Hawkeyes in primetime on homecoming weekend
The Badgers and Hawkeyes will meet under the lights of Camp Randall Stadium on October, 11 2025. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. central. Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the matchup.
Iowa is in the midst of a historically dominant streak against Wisconsin. Last season, the Hawkeyes crushed the Badgers 42-10 in Iowa City. The victory gave Iowa a three-game winning streak over Wisconsin for the first time in 20 years. The traditional Midwestern college football rivals first played in 1894. Since 1937, the two flagship universities have missed only four annual matchups.
Overall, the Badgers struggled in trophy games in 2024. With losses to Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota, Wisconsin was outscored 110-42 when hardware was on the line. If UW were to beat Iowa for the first time in the Fickell era, in a primetime matchup, on homecoming weekend, it would undeniably be a step in the right direction for the embattled head coach.