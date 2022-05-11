Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis set to participate in the NBA Draft Combine

The Wisconsin Badgers have not had a player drafted since 2015, when both Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker went in the first round, but Johnny Davis appears poised to change that.

The star guard has accepted an invitation to participate in the NBA Draft Combine next week and compete against some of the other top players in the country hoping to hear their names called in the draft. The combine will take place from May 16 to May 22 and is usually live on ESPN.

Davis is one of 78 players set to be in attendance, and you can see the entire list below.

Davis put together a historic sophomore campaign with the Badgers last season. The 6-foot-5 wing won the Big Ten Play of the Year award and was a first-team All-American while averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Most have Davis in line to be a lottery pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft, which will take place on June 23.

Staying inside the state of Wisconsin, Justin Lewis of Marquette and Patrick Baldwin Jr. of UW-Milwaukee will also participate.

