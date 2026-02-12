Former Wisconsin Badger Nigel Hayes-Davis Inks Huge EuroLeague Contract After Being Waived by Bucks

Nigel Hayes-Davis returned to the United States last fall to play with the Phoenix Suns in the NBA.

After a prolonged stint in Phoenix, Hayes-Davis was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, sparking excitement among Badgers fans who hoped to see the Wisconsin star play in the state for the first time since 2017.

The buzz quickly faded, as the Bucks waived the 31-year-old forward, and rumors began to swirl of a return to the EuroLeague.

Those rumors became reality Wednesday night, as Hayes-Davis officially signed a long-term deal with Panathinaikos in Greece.

🚨 BREAKING:



NIGEL HAYES-DAVIS is signing with PANATHINAIKOS until 2028 pic.twitter.com/dWV68UKUfW — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) February 12, 2026

Nigel Hayes-Davis becomes one of the highest paid players in Europe

Hayes-Davis is the reigning EuroLeague Final Four MVP and single-game scoring record holder. He had plenty of suitors, but he ultimately settled on a deal with the Greek juggernaut.

The contract runs through 2028 and is worth $10 million in total. It makes Hayes-Davis the third-highest paid player in the league, joining Vasilije Micic and his new teammate Kendrick Nunn — both of whom had stints in the NBA in recent years.

Panathinaikos is tied for sixth place in the 20-team EuroLeague, and the addition of Hayes-Davis could vault the team firmly into the playoff picture.

Hayes-Davis averaged 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds across 7.2 minutes per game with the Suns this season, but he was one of the top forwards in Europe over the past few seasons.

Last season, he averaged over 15 points and nearly 5 rebounds per game while shooting 38 percent from three-point range.

He had spent his past three EuroLeague seasons with Fenerbahce Beko, who reportedly also extended him an offer to return to Europe.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: