Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 10

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers continue to inch closer to .500 in the 2025-26 season, even though James Harden and Ivica Zubac are no longer with the franchise.

Both players were dealt at the trade deadline, yet the Clippers blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves on Super Bowl Sunday to improve to 19-6 in their last 25 games.

On Tuesday, the Clippers hit the road to play Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets, who are firmly in the mix for a top-four seed in the Western Conference. Houston lost Steven Adams for the rest of the season – a major blow to the team’s elite offensive rebounding presence – but it has stayed within striking distance of a top-two seed in the conference.

Houston is 17-6 at home this season, and oddsmakers have set it as a favorite in this game.

L.A. remains without guard Darius Garland (the prized return in the Harden trade) as he works his way back from a toe injury. So, Leonard may have to carry the Clippers if they want to hang around on Tuesday.

Let’s examine the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference contest.

Clippers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers +7.5 (-105)

Rockets -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Clippers: +235

Rockets: -290

Total

210.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Clippers vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV

Clippers record: 25-27

Rockets record: 32-19

Clippers vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Darius Garland – out

Bradley Beal – out

Rockets Injury Report

Fred VanVleet – out

Steven Adams – out

Clippers vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Kawhi Leonard OVER 29.5 Points (-114)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I broke down why Leonard is a must bet to have a huge game scoring the ball:

James Harden and Ivica Zubac were both shipped out of Los Angeles at the deadline, putting Kawhi Leonard in position to carry this Clippers team until Darius Garland (toe) is able to return.

This season, Leonard is averaging 28.0 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. He's been even better in the month of February, averaging 30.2 points on 22.0 shots per game.

Leonard took 30 shots in the win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, and if his usage is anywhere near that again, he's a must bet in this market. The Rockets are No. 6 in the league in defensive rating, but Kawhi hung 41 points on them in their last meeting and has 65 points in two games against Houston this season.

With the Clippers lacking proven scoring options, I think Leonard is a great bet to score 30 or more points for the third game in a row.

Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Houston is the more talented team in this matchup, but it has struggled to cover the spread at home this season, going 8-14 against the number as a home favorite.

While the Clippers started the season slow, it’s hard to overlook this 25-game sample size of them being one of the best teams in the NBA. The Clips are 19-6 during that stretch, although they are just 10-20 straight up against teams that are .500 or better.

Despite that, I’m buying the Clippers to cover this three-possession spread on Feb. 10.

The Rockets’ crunch time offense has been a nightmare, as they rank 21st in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage.

So, if the Clippers are able to hang around in this game, there’s a good chance that Houston won’t pull away late in this matchup. There is a lot of pressure on Leonard to deliver, but the Clippers blew out a solid Minnesota team on Sunday.

I’ll take the points on Tuesday night.

Pick: Clippers +7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.