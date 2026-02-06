Milwaukee Bucks spoil Nigel Hayes-Davis' return to Wisconsin after trade from Suns

Nigel Hayes-Davis' career with the Milwaukee Bucks lasted only slightly longer than Sam Dekker's momentary Bucks tenure.

Both former Wisconsin Badgers stars were traded to the Bucks but part of the team for less than 24 hours.

Hayes-Davis was sent to Milwaukee at Thursday's NBA trade deadline in a deal with the Phoenix Suns. Once the deal was made official, the Bucks waived him.

The Bucks have made their trade from today official.



Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey have been sent to Phoenix.

Ousmane Dieng and Nigel Hayes-Davis sent to Milwaukee.



And the Bucks have waived Nigel Hayes-Davis.

It's similar to 2018, when the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Dekker to the Bucks, who quickly flipped Dekker to the Wizards before he officially joined the team in Milwaukee.

Hayes-Davis had played in 27 games with the Suns before being traded. He avearged 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in just over seven minutes played per game.

Now, he'll have the chance to sign with any team that might be interested in him.

Phoenix was his first opportunity back in the NBA after dominating EuroLeague basketball. His performances there led Phoenix to give him a shot, and he has to hope that more teams are interested now that he's available.

Nigel Hayes-Davis’ Bucks tenure in GIF form… pic.twitter.com/tNga03R3Ib — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) February 6, 2026

At Wisconsin, he was a three-time All-Big Ten player and was the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year in 2014.

Hayes-Davis was a key part of the Badgers runs to the Final Four in 2014 and 2015.

He wasn't the only former Wisconsin player traded on Thursday in the NBA.

The Utah Jazz also traded former Badgers guard John Tonje to the Boston Celtics. He had been playing for their G-League affiliate and has yet to make his NBA regular season debut.

