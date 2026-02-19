Why Former Wisconsin Badgers Star John Tonje's New 10-day NBA Contract Could Be a Bad Move
In this story:
Former Wisconsin Badgers star John Tonje's first taste of NBA action could be imminent.
The 2024-25 All-American had his two-way contract converted to a 10-day NBA deal, a move first reported by Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.
Tonje was selected with the 53rd overall pick in the NBA draft by the Utah Jazz before being dealt to Boston at the trade deadline.
The Badgers standout has spent the entirety of his 2025-26 season in the G League, and he played alongside former Wisconsin teammates Steven Crowl and Max Klesmit with Utah's G league affiliate.
Related: Three former Badgers crowned 2025 Winter Showcase Champions
While the conversion of Tonje's contract seems like a positive at first glance, it may actually harm Tonje's long-term prospects.
The Celtics are at full health coming out of the All-Star break, meaning Tonje likely won't be part of the rotation and may need the team to reach a blowout to make his NBA debut.
Boston already has a wealth of role players on the wing, with Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez and Jordan Walsh being rotational mainstays.
Instead, the conversion looks to be a clever salary cap move by Boston, rather than an on-court tactic.
According to Yossi Gozlan of Hoops Hype, the Celtics are looking to fill out their full 15-player roster without exceeding the luxury tax. Tonje is part of their plan to do so.
Step 1 was to sign a veteran (Dalano Banton) and a rookie (Tonje) to 10-day contracts, then let the deals expire. After waiting 14 days post-expiration, the Celtics can sign a veteran to a rest-of-season minimum contract and a rookie who hasn't been on a 10-day contract (Max Shulga) to a rest-of-season deal.
That would leave Tonje outside of the team's NBA roster.
Of course, Boston could bring Tonje back on another two-way contract. However, it's possible Tonje heads back to the open market where there are limited two-way slots available, which would make the move a net-negative for the rookie.
More: Nick Boyd is already surpassing John Tonje as Wisconsin Badgers breakout transfer guard
Tonje was one of the top scorers in the country last year with the Badgers and hasn't slowed up much in the G League.
He's averaging 18.8 points 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game during the G League regular season, and he's scored 29 and 21 points in his two appearances with Boston's G League affiliate.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cam Wilhorn is a University of Wisconsin School of Journalism Graduate and Wisconsin native. He's been covering Wisconsin sports since 2023 for outlets like BadgerBlitz.com, Badger of Honor and The Badger Herald.Follow CamWilhorn