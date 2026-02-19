Former Wisconsin Badgers star John Tonje's first taste of NBA action could be imminent.

The 2024-25 All-American had his two-way contract converted to a 10-day NBA deal, a move first reported by Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

The Boston Celtics are converting rookie two-way guard John Tonje to a standard 10-day NBA deal, George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told @hoopshype. Tonje, a former Wisconsin All-American, has been a standout with the Maine Celtics, Boston’s G League team. pic.twitter.com/xJ6BY81dNG — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 19, 2026

Tonje was selected with the 53rd overall pick in the NBA draft by the Utah Jazz before being dealt to Boston at the trade deadline.

The Badgers standout has spent the entirety of his 2025-26 season in the G League, and he played alongside former Wisconsin teammates Steven Crowl and Max Klesmit with Utah's G league affiliate.

While the conversion of Tonje's contract seems like a positive at first glance, it may actually harm Tonje's long-term prospects.

The Celtics are at full health coming out of the All-Star break, meaning Tonje likely won't be part of the rotation and may need the team to reach a blowout to make his NBA debut.

Boston already has a wealth of role players on the wing, with Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez and Jordan Walsh being rotational mainstays.

Instead, the conversion looks to be a clever salary cap move by Boston, rather than an on-court tactic.

According to Yossi Gozlan of Hoops Hype, the Celtics are looking to fill out their full 15-player roster without exceeding the luxury tax. Tonje is part of their plan to do so.

Jon Tonje, a drafted rookie the Celtics traded for, will count $58,817 less on their cap sheet than a veteran 10-day.



It’s a small amount of savings that will allow them to go into the playoffs with two veterans and a rookie (likely Max Shulga) while staying under the tax. https://t.co/tbjFKtkyaK pic.twitter.com/iCrK0ynXPY — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) February 19, 2026

Step 1 was to sign a veteran (Dalano Banton) and a rookie (Tonje) to 10-day contracts, then let the deals expire. After waiting 14 days post-expiration, the Celtics can sign a veteran to a rest-of-season minimum contract and a rookie who hasn't been on a 10-day contract (Max Shulga) to a rest-of-season deal.

That would leave Tonje outside of the team's NBA roster.

Of course, Boston could bring Tonje back on another two-way contract. However, it's possible Tonje heads back to the open market where there are limited two-way slots available, which would make the move a net-negative for the rookie.

Tonje was one of the top scorers in the country last year with the Badgers and hasn't slowed up much in the G League.

Best highlights from John Tonje in his two games with the Maine Celtics pic.twitter.com/6xrRBHU08k — Ian Inangelo (@iinangelo) February 19, 2026

He's averaging 18.8 points 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game during the G League regular season, and he's scored 29 and 21 points in his two appearances with Boston's G League affiliate.