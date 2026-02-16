The Wisconsin Badgers caught lightning in a bottle last year with the breakout season of John Tonje coming out of the transfer portal.

Somehow, Greg Gard has done it again in back-to-back years, as Nick Boyd is already surpassing the impact Tonje had a year ago.

This season, Boyd has already had 16 games where he has scored 20 or more points, which is more than the 15 that Tonje put up in 2024-25.

The only players to have more for Wisconsin in the past 25 years were Frank Kaminsky and Alando Tucker, both first-round picks in the NBA Draft.

Most 20-point games by a Wisconsin player since 2000



19 Alando Tucker (2006-07)

17 Frank Kaminsky (2014-15)

16 Johnny Davis (2021-22)

16 Nick Boyd (2025-26)

15 Alando Tucker (2005-06)

15 Jordan Taylor (2010-11)

15 John Tonje (2024-25) #Badgers — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) February 14, 2026

Boyd still has six more games to play to maintain his current pace, but he's averaging better scoring numbers than Tonje did in his one year with Wisconsin.

Boyd is putting up 20.6 points per game on 47.9 percent shooting. Last year, Tonje scored 19.6 per game at a 46.5 shooting percentage.

As more of a true point guard, Boyd has more assists per game, but Tonje's size advantage made him the more productive rebounder.

Last year's emergence was a little more out of nowhere, with Tonje transferring in after an injury-plagued season at Missouri that saw him play only eight games.

The year before, he played well at Colorado State, but he was nowhere near the star that he became for the Badgers.

A conversation needs to be had about Greg Gard’s ability to evaluate talent in the transfer portal.



2024 - AJ Storr

2025 - John Tonje

2026 - Nick Boyd



23/2/4 on 47/60/78 splits over his last 5.

Badgers are 4-1 in that span!🦡📈 pic.twitter.com/ycCp4m9EKJ — zach (@zachkifer15) February 14, 2026

Boyd had been a reliable player last year at San Diego State, but he too has taken a significant jump playing for Greg Gard this season.

He has been a huge key for Wisconsin pulling off multiple victories over Top 10 teams and looking like one of the most dangerous teams in the country.

Part of Tonje's stardom was built on a deep Big Ten Tournament run. The Badgers are hoping Boyd can produce similar results this spring, with perhaps a deeper run in March Madness.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: