Former Badgers breakout star traded to Boston Celtics in NBA trade deadline deal

John Tonje's professional basketball career is just getting started, and already he's been traded.

Right before the NBA trade deadline Thursday, the Utah Jazz agreed to a trade that sent the rookie guard from Wisconsin to the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics get John Tonje, a rookie guard on a two-way contract, from Utah in exchange for Boucher, a future second and cash considerations.

Tonje was selected 53rd overall by the Jazz in the NBA Draft this past summer.

They signed him to a two-way contract, allowing him to remain part of the Jazz organization but play for their G-League team, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Utah retained Tonje's rights, which allowed them to include him in a trade.

He has yet to make his NBA regular season debut, though he was involved in their Summer League and preseason training camp.

In the G-League, he was teammates on the Stars with former Badgers Max Klesmit and Steven Crowl. Tonje won't have any Wisconsin connections on the Celtics.

For those of you unfamiliar with John Tonje. Did Brad just find his latest diamond in the rough?



🎥: @brhoops



Like in Utah, he will face an uphill battle for playing time and is more likely to be assigned to their G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.

Tonje was a breakout star for the Badgers after transferring in from Missouri for his final collegiate season. He led Wisconsin in scoring in 2024-25, on his way to earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.

He wasn't the only former Badger to get traded at the NBA trade deadline, as the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Nigel Hayes-Davis from the Phoenix Suns.

