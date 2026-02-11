Pacers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 11

The Indiana Pacers are looking to build on Monday night’s upset overtime win over the Knicks when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Last night’s win ended a four-game losing streak for the Pacers, and they don’t have to travel too far to face off against a Nets team that won its last two contests.

Brooklyn came away with a road win when these teams met back in November after the Pacers swept the season series last year.

The oddsmakers have the Nets as home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Pacers vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers +5.5 (-120)

Nets -5.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Pacers: +154

Nets: -185

Total

216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pacers vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN IN, YES

Pacers record: 14-40

Nets record: 15-37

Pacers vs. Nets Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Johnny Furphy – out

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Ethan Thompson – questionable

Obi Toppin – out

Jarace Walker – questionable

Ivica Zubac – out

Nets Injury Report

Nic Claxton – questionable

Noah Clowney – probable

Tyson Etienne – out

Chaney Johnson – out

E.J. Liddell – out

Michael Porter Jr. – out

Pacers vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Andrew Nembhard has been distributing the ball well all season long. He’s averaging 7.5 assists per game, and bounced back from just two assists in Toronto with 10 in the overtime win against the Knicks last night.

The Pacers guard now has at least eight assists in eight of his last nine games, averaging 8.9 helpers in that span. Dating back to January 4, Nembhard is averaging 8.8 assists per game, with at least eight assists in 13 of 16 contests.

The Nets are in the bottom third of the league in terms of allowing assists, and Nembhard should look to push the pace tonight in Brooklyn.

Pacers vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams trend heavily to the UNDER this season, with it hitting in 32 of 54 Pacers games and in 29 of 52 games for the Nets. Indiana has also gone UNDER in six of eight games in the second half of a back-to-back, and 17 of 26 on the road.

The last six meetings between these two have also gone UNDER the total, including a 112-103 win for Brooklyn back in November. Neither offense inspires much confidence, so I’ll fade both teams heading into the All-Star break.

Pick: UNDER 216.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

