Former Wisconsin standout Serah Williams being courted by top teams in nation
It seems as if Serah Williams will be able to cash in on her breakout season with Wisconsin this past winter.
Williams, who entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of her junior year with the Badgers, is currently on a visit to LSU. It is being reported that she also has interest from reigning national champion UConn and North Carolina.
The 6-foot-4 Williams averaged 19.2 points and just under 10 rebounds per game this past season for Wisconsin. She shot almost 50 percent from the field for a third straight season.
As a sophomore, Williams averaged 17 and 11 rebounds with nearly three blocks per game. Her freshman season, Williams posted 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds a night.
Williams, along with several members of the team, entered the transfer portal after Marisa Moseley stepped down as head coach. Wisconsin has since hired Robin Pingeton as the head coach of the program.