Wisconsin All-Big Ten honoree shows success of Badgers' transfer portal recruiting

Lance Mason wasn't the Wisconsin Badgers first choice at tight end in the transfer portal.

Yet eight months later, he finished 2025 as the team's leading receiver this season.

Wide receiver Vinny Anthony had one more catch than Mason, but the tight end led the Badgers with 398 yards and four touchdowns through the air, averaging over 13 yards per reception.

That earned him a spot as a second-team All-Big Ten player this season, the only Wisconsin player to get higher than third-team honors.

Mason transferred in from FCS Missouri State in April, missing all of the Badgers spring practices in the process.

His late start didn't cause a slow start, because he broke out in his second game at Wisconsin with seven catches for 102 yards and a touchdown against Middle Tennessee State.

All of that came from the player who was the Badgers' backup plan at the position.

Luke Fickell had initially landed former Ball State tight end Tanner Koziol in the winter transfer portal, one of the prized veteran pass catchers available.

Koziol then left Wisconsin and re-entered the transfer portal in the spring, leaving a hole at tight end that Mason would fill.

Badgers fans were worried at the time about what they lost at the position. Mason quickly alleviated those concerns.

WIDE OPEN WISCONSIN TD 👀



Lance Mason walks it in for @BadgerFootball against Indiana 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ngQ0qzH1h1 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 15, 2025

While the team's offensive struggles kept him from putting up an eye-popping stat line, the senior tight end was one of Wisconsin's most reliable targets all season.

He was a security blanket for all four of the quarterbacks that played this season, and his all-conference recognition reflects his importance to an otherwise limited offense.

