Four Badgers honored with Big Ten all-conference awards

MADISON, Wis. - Four members of the University of Wisconsin basketball program were honored during the Big Ten's all-conference award show on Tuesday, including bringing home an award for the first time in its brief history.



While senior point guard Nick Boyd was selected to the conference's second team by the league's coaches and a panel of media members, the biggest award went to assistant coach Sharif Chambliss being bestowed the Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year award.



Awarded by the conference since 2023 and named after the former Wisconsin player and assistant coach, Chambliss was announced the winner by Moore's son, Jerell, at the end of Monday's practice in the team huddle in front of his colleagues, players, and a surprise visit from his family.

A special honor for Sharif



Badgers Sharif Chambliss has been named the @BigTen Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year pic.twitter.com/naz96DWrTw — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 10, 2026

Chambliss is just the fourth recipient of the award, but the first from Wisconsin's staff. It likely carries more meaning to those working in the Wisconsin coaches' office, which is named for Moore and his family following a tragic crash in 2019 that killed Moore's wife and daughter and has left the former UW assistant dealing with multiple health complications.



"(Jerell) knows how much that the university supports him and his family, and I know how much the university loves his dad and his family," Chambliss told the Wisconsin State Journal. "(It's) a super cool experience for everybody in our program."



Chambliss played two seasons for the Badgers (2003-05) and later worked as the program's video coordinator (2010-12) under former head coach Bo Ryan. When head coach Greg Gard, who has spent his entire assistant coaching tenure working under Ryan, had an opening on his staff in 2022, Gard hired Chambliss away from Wright State.



The award is given to an assistant coach who "demonstrates the commitment and development of student athletes, on and off the court. Has made a measurable commitment to the betterment of the community. Has shown a commitment to diversity and inclusion and has made a positive impact on the lives of those they interact with on a daily basis."



In addition to coaching and becoming one of Wisconsin's top recruiters, he is involved with UW's annual cycling, running and walking event - the Badger Challenge - to help support the University of Wisconsin and Carbone Cancer Center, Balance and Believe, Garding Against Cancer events, among others.



It's the second notable award for Chambliss this year, as he was elected in January to the seventh annual Silver Waves Media 100 Most Impactful High Major Assistant list.



Wisconsin also saw junior point guard John Blackwell recognized for his play by being selected to the conference's third-team by the coaches and media. Wisconsin is 9-0 when Blackwell and Boyd score 20 points, with Blackwell believing that the Badgers have one of the best backcourt duos in the country.



Blackwell ranks ninth in the Big Ten in scoring (18.3 ppg) and is second on the Badgers in rebounding at 4.8 per game. He is also averaging 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game.



Wisconsin senior walk-on Isaac Gard was also recognized as Wisconsin's sportsmanship award honoree. The student-athletes chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These student-athletes must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.



The only son of UW's head coach, Isaac has spent the past four seasons as a walk-on with the program. He is experiencing his best statistical season this year, having scored 11 points with three rebounds in a career-high 14 appearances.