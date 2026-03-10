Wisconsin Badgers point guard Nick Boyd gets snubbed by the Big Ten's all-conference awards

MADISON, Wis. - It hasn't taken much for University of Wisconsin point guard Nick Boyd to get motivated to play at a high level, but the snub the senior likely felt on Tuesday could mean good things for the Badgers heading into their postseason journey.



One of the biggest impact transfers in college basketball this past season, Boyd was rewarded for his consistent and high level of play yet also overlooked when he was named a second-team all-conference selection by the league's media panel and conference coaches.



Illinois' Keaton Wagler, Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, Purdue's Braden Smith, and Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr were selected to the first team by both the league's media panel and the conference's coaches. The only difference was the media selected Iowa's Bennett Stirtz, while the coaches selected Nebraska's Pryce Sandfort.

Boyd has been consistent and durable for the Badgers (24-9, 14-6 Big Ten), who surpassed their projected seventh place finish by finishing solo fifth and will begin conference tournament play on Thursday afternoon against USC or Washington.



Needing to find a point guard in the transfer portal who could deliver the Badgers' vision of a faster pace, higher scoring offense that could spread out, pressure, and frustrate defenses, Wisconsin found that and more from Boyd.



The only starter who hasn't missed a game this season, Boyd averaged a team-high 20.1 points with 123 assists and a 2.4 assist-to-1 turnover ratio. He's also elevated his game against the league's top competition, as his 22.7 points per game against Associated Press Top 25 teams is the best among conference plays.



In Saturday's 98-94 win over No.15 Purdue at Mackey Arena, Boyd finished with 23 points, five assists, and two turnovers in 33 minutes. He scored 18 of his points in the second half, including nine in the final 2:46 as he went blow for blow with Purdue's offense. Wisconsin improved to 15-4 when Boyd has at least four assists.



It was one example of the multiple games where Boyd had full command of Wisconsin's offense, as he twice flirted with registering the fourth triple-double in school history.



Against Iowa, he was one rebound shy of posting just the fourth triple-double in school history, finishing with 27 points, 9 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists.



In a November victory against Providence, Boyd had a career-high 36 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists. He is the only player in the NCAA in the last 15 years to post a game with 35+ pts, seven rebounds, seven assists, and zero turnovers.