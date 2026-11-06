High-scoring Delaware poised to stress the Wisconsin Badgers' rebuilding defense

Beginning the season with a 75-68 win over Denver on Monday, Wisconsin continues its four-game homestand with a matchup with Delaware tonight at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers are 30-5 (.857) at the Kohl Center dating back to the start of the 2024-25 season and have won 20 straight home nonconfernce games, a streak that is tied for the best active mark in the Big Ten.

Opening the season with a 105-44 win over Notre Dame of Maryland, Delaware has a roster comprised of six returners and nine newcomers, including seven transfers and two freshmen.

Here is a look at both teams and a prediction for tonight's contest.

Delaware (1-0, 0-0 CAA) vs. Wisconsin (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Date/Time – Friday, November 6, 6:30 p.m.

Arena – Kohl Center

Streaming – Big Ten Network Plus (Aidan Michaels, Mekhi Ackerman, and Johnny Raider)

Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Charlie Wills)

Coaches - Greg Gard at Wisconsin (238-128 in his 12th season). Martin Ingelsby at Delaware (158-158 in his 11th season)

Series – First Meeting

Point Spread – Wisconsin -22.5

Wisconsin returns to the Kohl Center tomorrow when the #Badgers host Delaware. Here's how to listen or stream the game and what you need to knowhttps://t.co/ny55ZpGX5S — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 5, 2026

Wisconsin probable starters

1 Braeden Carrington (6-5 Fifth-Year Guard, 15.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.0 apg)

6 Victory Onuetu (6-11 Senior Guard, 6.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.0 apg)

15 Owen Foxwell (6-2 Fifth-Year Guard, 14.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 7.0 apg)

31 Nolan Winter (7-0 Senior Center, 6.0 ppg, 14.0 rpg, 4.0 apg)

55 Eian Elmer (6-6 Senior Guard, 18.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 apg)

Off the bench

5 Jack Janicki (6-5 Junior Guard, 4.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg, 0.0 apg)

22 Austin Rapp (6-10 Junior Forward, 9.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.0 apg)

Player to watch

Elmer's 18 points against Denver mark the fifth-highest scoring debut by a Badger since 2000. Wisconsin has now had a newcomer score at least 15 points in each of the last four season-openers, including AJ Storr (15 in 2023), John Tonje (23 in 2024), and Nick Boyd (21 in 2025).

Friday night hoops



Badgers 🆚 Blue Hens

⏰ 6:30 p.m.

📍 Kohl Center

🔗 https://t.co/J8C5gsKSjC pic.twitter.com/kLREAtaLCL — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 6, 2026

Delaware probable starters

0 Chuck Bailey III (6-4 Senior Guard, 22.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.0 apg)

2 Devin Dinkins (5-10 Fifth-Year Guard, 0.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 1.0 apg)

5 Deshawn Harris-Smith (6-5 Senior Guard, 10.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 11.0 apg)

7 Kachi Nzeh (6-8 Senior Forward, 6.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg)

15 Steven Solano (7-0 Sophomore Center, 11.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 0.0 apg)

Player to watch

A transfer from Nevada, Bailey shot 81.8 percent from the floor and 75.0 three-point range in Monday's season opener.

Series notes

This is the first meeting for Wisconsin against Delaware. The Badgers have played Delaware State, the only other Division 1 school in the state, once. UW beat the Hornets, 64-52, on November 21, 2006.

Wisconsin is 8-2 against schools currently in Conference USA.

Against current Big Ten schools, Delaware is 7-25 against Rutgers and 0-19 against the rest of the league.

Winter has previously played against Jameel Brown, DeShawn Harris-Smith, and Kachi Nzeh. Brown (Penn State) faced Winter on January 16, 2024. Harris-Smith (Maryland) competed against him on February 2, 2024, March 14, 2024, and January 29, 2025. Nzeh (Penn State played against him as well as his teammate Janicki who is also still on Wisconsin's roster on March 8, 2025.

Wisconsin notes

UW is 83-25 (.769) in regular season, non-conference games under Gard, including a mark of 60-5 (.923) at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin moved to 390-75 (.839) in Kohl Center history - the 10th-best home record in the country among active venues.

UW had just 10 turnovers in the season opener. The Badgers went 21-3 last season when posting 10 or fewer turnovers.

In 100 career games, Elmer has reached double figures 47 times.

Delaware notes

Delaware scored 55 points in the first half of Monday's opener, shooting 61.8 from the field, including 53.8 from long range on seven makes. It's the first 50+ point half since a 57-point performance at Kennesaw State last February. Overall, Delaware shot 59.2 percent from the floor and 46.4 percent from three-point range.

The Hens are 35-85 in road openers and 5-5 in the Ingelsby era.

UD has four athletes who attended at a P4 school prior to coming to Newark: DeShawn Harris-Smith (UMD), Nick Petronio (BC), Kachi Nzeh (PSU), and Jameel Brown (PSU). This ties for most in CUSA with Jax State.

Brown is the oldest returner after shooting 42.1 percent from three and averaged 9.8 points in the four games that he appeared in last season.

Prediction

Delaware has an experienced head coach and an older lineup. Even though it opened the season against a Division-3 opponent, the Blue Hens shared the ball efficiently (28 assists) to put up good shooting numbers from inside and outside the perimeter. For a Wisconsin defense that is putting a renewed focus on the defensive side of the ball, and suffered some lapses in the opener, this will be a good test in what the growth is from game one to two.

After being called out by Gard for not playing up to the program's standards in the opener, I'd expect a better performance tonight in what I think will be another closer game for the Badgers.

Prediction: Wisconsin by 15

Worgull's Prediction: 1-0 (0-1 ATS)