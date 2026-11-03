Wisconsin's low-post presence leads the Badgers to gritty season-opening win over Denver

MADISON, Wis. - One critical thing the University of Wisconsin achieved during a busy offseason was retaining forwards Nolan Winter and Austin Rapp to fortify one of the biggest frontcourts in recent school history.



Working in tandem, the duo showed how impactful they can be, and how they can set up success for the new pieces on the roster.



The Badgers had to slog their way to a 75-68 victory over Denver at the Kohl Center on Monday night, but it would have been much tougher without Rapp and Winter providing a distinct presence around the rim.

Wisconsin finishes at 46.3 percent from the floor but went only 6-for-26 from three.



Scoring: Elmer 18, Carrington 15, Foxwell 14, Rapp 9, Winter 6, Onuetu 6, Janicki 4, Ball 3. — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 3, 2026

Winter made up for an off-shooting night (six points, 3-for-10) by grabbing 14 rebounds, while Rapp contributed nine rebounds, five rebounds, and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench. The size inside created productive nights for guards Eian Elmer (18 points, five rebounds) and Owen Foxwell (14 points, seven assists) in their first games with the program.



In the transfer portal era when few things are consistent between seasons, Wisconsin remains reliable in its home openers. The Badgers are now 11-0 in their first home game under Greg Gard.



This one, though, wasn't a breeze.



Wisconsin nearly gave back its 17-point lead. The Badgers missed 12 of their first 17 second-half shots, seven of eight three-pointers, and eight of nine free throws. It didn't help that Denver was 9-for-10 from two to trail by four with 9:04 remaining.



Fifth-year guard Braeden Carrington wouldn’t allow the Pioneers to get closer. Able to play thanks to a court injunction, Carrington hit a corner three-pointer that increased the lead to five, an open dunk off a Foxwell assist, and two more threes on back-to-back possessions to give UW a 71-58 lead with 4:18 remaining.



The 15th player added to UW's roster, Carrington finished with 15 points, four assists, four rebounds, a block, and no turnovers.



The rocky stretches were present at the start. Wisconsin struggled to find a flow after spending three exhibition games experimenting with rotations and emptying its bench.



Holding a three-point lead with 5:30 remaining in the first half, Foxwell's probing helped create a scoring gap. The experienced point guard scored on three consecutive left-handed drives to the rim, doing so without the benefit of a screen to open up the lanes.



UW went 13-for-20 on shots around the rim in the first half and 19-for-31 for the game.



Wisconsin's defense also found its footing. The Badgers held Denver to no field goals over the final 5:30, yielding only two points from the foul line over the last nine possessions. Those two bursts gave UW a 44-30 lead at halftime.



Carson Johnson, last season's Summit League Player of the Year, could be a hot commodity if he chooses to transfer after the season. The junior finished with a game-high 27 points, three steals, two assists, and no turnovers.

What it means: The transfer portal era has unfortunately eliminated the big nonconference game early in the season, as the Badgers will spend the next month competing against mostly mid-major teams to build good habits. Evidenced by the opener, there are plenty of areas to grow.

Star of the game: Elmer went only 3-for-3 from three, but the senior showcased his versatility on both ends of the court. His reward for attacking the rim was going 6-for-10 from two and 3-for-4 from the line, he rebounded well, had good vision (three assists), and was active defensively (two steals).

Stat of the game: Wisconsin dominated the offensive glass (plus-7) and finished with a 16-9 edge in second-chance points and a 46-18 edge in points in the paint.

Reason to be Concerned: The Badgers shot 38.9 percent (7-for-18) against the Pioneers, including an abysmal 3-for-13 in the second half.

Don’t overlook: The Badgers finished with 20 assists to 10 turnovers, only three miscues being charged to UW's five bench players.

What’s next: Wisconsin will stay in the "D opponent" category when the Badgers host Delaware in the first meeting between the schools on Friday. The Fightin' Blue Hens' 2026-27 roster has six returners and nine newcomers, including seven transfers and two freshmen. The entire freshman class from last season returns along with Delaware's most veteran returner Jameel Brown.



Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on Big Ten Network Plus.