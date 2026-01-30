MADISON, WI — When the Wisconsin Badgers said goodbye to its six-player senior class last spring, it was clear multiple players would have to step up in 2025-26 to fill the holes.

Carter Gilmore, whom Greg Gard often referred to as the quarterback of the Badgers defense and one of the vocal leaders of the team, left a particularly large void.

But just like Gilmore did in his early years, his obvious successor flew under the radar until his impact was impossible to ignore.

"Natural leader" Jack Janicki becoming voice of Badgers and defensive anchor

Janicki began his Wisconsin career as a walk-on, and he redshirted in his first year as a Badger. But that didn't prevent him from providing value.

"I’m a natural leader. I’ve led every team I’ve ever been on my whole life." Janicki said after Thursday's practice. "I was vocal, even when I wasn't playing, and I had guys like Chucky (Hepburn) and Tyler (Wahl). I've always been a voice that I feel my teammates value. I think it's because I know a lot about the game, and I think it's because my teammates trust me and I make a lot of relationships."

Gilmore also began his college career as a walk-on and ended his time in Madison as one of the team's emotional and vocal leaders. He was lauded for his defensive IQ and ability to cover for his teammates' mistakes and lead a defense.

Janicki fits a similar profile defensively, which has opened the door for comparisons to Gilmore.

"He's developing into that multi-dimensional guy like Gilmore was," Greg Gard said of Janicki. "(Gilmore) was always covering up, quarterbacking the defense from behind."

Gard called Janicki Wisconsin's defensive catalyst because of the guard's versatility and ability to always be in the right position.

Janicki welcomes any comparison to Gilmore, with whom he formed a strong bond during their overlapping seasons in Madison.

"He's a great character dude," Janicki said of Gilmore. "A lot of the things he does behind the scenes for a team that make us run that fans or even coaches will never see, just in terms of how he approaches the team and the locker room."

Despite having an already respected voice in the locker room, Janicki has emerged as one of the loudest voices this season, helping offset the loss of Gilmore. In critical moments this year, it's been Janicki who's delivered a message.

"There are some voices in the locker room that definitely ring out in times when things are going poorly, and Gilly’s was the voice that we would turn to," Janicki said. "I’ve been fortunate enough to have the same sort of role this year. I remember after the Purdue game, just telling these guys, like, this season can go one of two ways, because at that point, that was before we beat Michigan, that was before we went on our run, and I’ll give credit to our guys. We went the right way, and now it’s continuing to stay on that path."

Like the team, Janicki's 2025-26 season has had some ups and downs. As a player who's role includes playing off and around other players, it had taken him a while to acclimate to playing around a batch of new players and playing style.

"I just think we’ve had a lot of new guys, and a lot of new personalities, and part of that is just figuring out where you land in all of that," Janicki said. "For me particularly, it was coming off a year last year where I had a lot of guys to look up to and a lot of guys that could just help me feel comfortable... This year, it took us some time to figure out how we feed off each other. Now that we’re starting to figure that out, I feel like my game can just keep going up and up on both sides of the floor."

Janicki has stepped up his game recently to fill that quarterback role, even seeing action at the power forward position in Wisconsin's small-ball lineups.

The 6-foot-5 guard's improvement had a lot to do with some tough conversations with Greg Gard earlier in the season. After a practice earlier this offseason, Gard challenged Janicki to get back to doing what earned him playing time a season ago.

"Just watching some footage from last year’s game, even against Minnesota, it was just a lot of things like getting into the paint and tipping out offensive rebounds and finding other players," Janicki said of the little things he did a season ago. "When I’m playing hard and just looking to make plays, things usually go right."

"When I get in a tentative mind space or start thinking about too much, the game sort of speeds up. But I feel like going forward, it’s gonna be about staying comfortable, and continuing to do whatever it takes for the team, and naturally, it’ll be best for me."

And regardless of Janicki's on-court output, his impact and importance in the locker room will remain steady, and it's something that the White Bear Lake, Minnesota native isn't going to take for granted.

"Being able to be a vocal and emotional leader for the Wisconsin Badgers," Janicki said. "I love that role. I think that'll be something that I carry with me for the rest of my life."

More Wisconsin Badgers News: