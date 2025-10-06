How Wisconsin Badgers plan to keep offense humming without Kirk Penney on coaching staff
Just over a month before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball season, Greg Gard made a major change to his coaching staff.
Kirk Penney had played an instrumental role in transforming Wisconsin's offense, but he stepped away to return home to his family in New Zealand and pursue personal business opportunities.
At first glance, it felt like a major hit to a program who seemed to be knocking on the doors of excellence.
It was Penney who had led the charge in turning the Badgers' iconic swing offense into a free-flowing, ball screen-heavy attack that fit the modern age of basketball. The scheme has undeniable European roots, which is no surprise given Penney's extensive overseas playing career.
But the Badgers are prepared to carry on without Penney in a full-time role.
"Kirk will always be one phone call away"
In the official release announcing Penney's resignation, Gard noted that he'd be looking for ways to keep the former Special Assistant to the Head Coach involved.
He provided some clarity after Thursday's practice.
"Kirk will always be one phone call away if we need him," Gard said. "I know [he] will help out however he can, remotely. I'm sure he'll be watching practices and watching games. He knows how to get a hold of me, and I know how to get a hold of him."
While Penney will remain a valuable reference outside of Madison, it'll be solely up to Gard to keep the wheels turning for Wisconsin's offense. That was already close to the case a season ago.
"I called most of [the offense] last year." Gard said. "Kirk had his own unique skillset and obviously helped me in terms of what my vision was, build that bridge to it, so that the offensive stuff won't change."
Gard appears to be ready to take a full hold of Wisconsin's offensive attack, and he'll have some unique weapons at his disposal in 2025-26 to try to take the Badgers to another level.
Wisconsin added another versatile forward to play alongside Nolan Winter in the frontcourt in Austin Rapp, who averaged the seventh most three-pointers made per game by a forward in 2024-25.
Behind the mobile, sharpshooting frontcourt of Rapp and Winter is an expected guard trio of Nick Boyd, John Blackwell and Andrew Rohde. All three have experience playing the point guard position and are more than capable shooters.
Penney's absence will undoubtedly hurt on the bench and on the whiteboard, but Gard and Wisconsin have established a system that should allow them to keep pushing the limits of Badgers basketball.