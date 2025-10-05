How Brad Davison plans to make instant impact with Badgers as late addition to staff
Brad Davison had been in Madison for less than 24 hours before making his first appearance Thursday as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach for Wisconsin men's basketball.
Only half of his luggage made the trip from Spain, and he barely had enough attire to clothe himself.
"I showed up in a pink shirt and black pants today." Davison said after practice with a smirk. "I said, 'Someone please get me a Wisconsin polo.'"
Despite a stress-filled 72 hours of travel for Davison and his family, the former Badgers guard might have been the happiest guy in the Nicholas Johnson Pavilion this week.
Davison's energy and enthusiasm radiated throughout the practice court, and he wore a steady smile while talking to the media.
I'm not sure if you can call it a first impression given his legendary status as a Badgers player, but in the first few hours of Davison's Wisconsin coaching career, it became clear why Greg Gard sought to bring Davison in to replace Kirk Penney.
Youth, personality and work ethic make him unique addition to staff
Davison played his final professional basketball game Saturday, Sept. 7 for HLA Alicante in Spain. The immediacy in which Davison was offered, accepted and began his new role left some of the finer details of his duties uncertain, but that doesn't mean he can't offer immediate value to Wisconsin.
"Brad brings a different perspective as a player, so I think he can help us in a lot of ways," Gard said after Thursday's practice. "He's got a phenomenal personality and a phenomenal eye for talent. And he's a terrific communicator. He's full of energy."
Gard specifically pointed to Davison's potential as a recruiter. The former sharpshooter's youth and experience could help him connect with players and formulate strong relationships.
Davison felt the same way.
"All of those times [at Wisconsin] have given me a really unique opportunity and ability to relate to these guys," Davison said. "I've literally been in their shoes, I've experienced what they're going to experience. I've been there in the lows and also, I've succeeded in a way that a lot of them want to do."
He consistently referred to his desire to serve the program, the university, Gard and the players, throughout his post-practice interview. Until he's able to find his coaching niche, Davison is going to lean on his personality and experience — and maybe put the pre-season two-a-days he went through in Spain to good use.
"I hope I can get out there on scout team and raise the level of competitiveness, be physical, challenge them maybe in a way that they haven't been challenged before." Davison said.
Given the accelerated rate at which Davison was hired, he hasn't had the time to think about what it will be like when he takes a seat on the bench for the first time as a Wisconsin coach.
"Just trying to be present where my feet are, make as much difference and serve as much as I can while I have the opportunity," Davison said. "When that time comes, I'm going to make sure I take time to cherish the moment."