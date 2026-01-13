How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Fresh off a win at No. 2 Michigan, Wisconsin will take on Minnesota tonight at Williams Arena, the first of two meetings between the border rivals in the next 15 days.



It will be a test to see how the Badgers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) like prosperity. Struggling to find rhythm and success, especially against power-conference teams, Wisconsin has won consecutive games against top-40 programs, the biggest being its 91-88 upset over No.2 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor.



It marked Greg Gard's sixth win over a top-10 team on the road, the most in the nation since he took as head coach on Dec. 23, 2015, and improved the Badgers to 11-0 when they reach the 80-point plateau.

Ready to battle at The Barn



John Blackwell and Nick Boyd combined for 48 of the Badgers' points against Michigan, including Blackwell's go-ahead layup with 3:46 left. Both players earned recognition on Monday, with Boyd, who averages 19.7 points and 3.4 assists to lead Wisconsin, sharing Big Ten's Player of the Week award. Blackwell, the recipient of the national Naismith Player of the Week honor, is close behind at 18.0 points per game.



"We are getting better," Gard said. "I thought we showed some things in the right direction playing at a high level, and we did that pretty consistently against UCLA. Then (we) took another step against Michigan. The key now is we don't want to take another step back."



After an up-and-down nonconference schedule, first-year head coach Niko Medved has started to see some better results from the Gophers (10-6, 3-2), which has won six of eight that include two wins over ranked teams at home (No.22 Indiana, No.19 Iowa).



Gophers guard Cade Tyson is the second-leading scorer in the Big Ten (21.6 ppg) and is one of four Minnesota players averaging in double figures.



"Come to Minnesota, you learn pretty quickly what the rivalry means with Wisconsin," Medved said. "You kind of saw that against Iowa the other night, but this one kind of takes on a new life of its own."

How can I watch the Badgers vs. Golden Gophers?

Date: Tuesday, Jan.13

Start time: 6 p.m. central

TV channel: Big Ten Network (Dave Revsine and Shon Morris)



You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 389 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin All-Big Ten center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Jan.13



Odds: Wisconsin by 1.5

Over/under: 144.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-135), Minnesota (+110)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 8-8

Wisconsin's ATS record as the favorite: 7-5

Wisconsin's ATS record as away team: 1-1

Wisconsin's ATS record after a win: 3-7

Series info on tonight's opponent

All-time, regular season: Wisconsin leads 108-104

All-time, postseason: Wisconsin leads 2-0

All-time, in Minneapolis: Minnesota leads 70-39

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 9

Last meeting, regular season: March 5, 2025, Minneapolis, Wisconsin won, 74-67

Badgers schedule

All times Central

Last Five



Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, W 88-61

Dec. 30: vs. Milwaukee, W 80-60

Jan.3: vs. No.5 Purdue, L 89-73

Jan.6: vs. UCLA, W 80-72

Jan.10: at No. 2 Michigan, W 91-88



Next Five

Jan.13: at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Jan.17: Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Jan.22: at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Jan.25: USC, 3 p.m.

Jan.28: Minnesota, 8 p.m.

