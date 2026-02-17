How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball at Ohio State Buckeyes

After posting back-to-back AP top-10 wins, and being ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time since November, No. 24 Wisconsin goes for the season sweep of Ohio State when it takes on the Buckeyes at Value City Arena tonight.



Winners of nine of its last 11 games, Wisconsin (18-7, 10-4 Big Ten) has moved in a tie for fifth place in the league standings after getting to double-digit conference wins for the 22nd time in 25 years.



The offense has carried the weight, averaging 83.7 points per game that ranked third in the Big Ten and is on pace to be the third-best mark in school history. Since January 1, however, the Badgers' offense has reached new heights with ranking second in the NCAA in offensive efficiency.



One of those victories came against Ohio State in Madison, a 92-82 triumph on January 31. The Buckeyes (16-9, 8-6) have had mixed results since leaving the Kohl Center. Ohio State won both its home games, including a triumph over fellow bubble school USC, but missed out a pair of Quad-1 wins at No.2 Michigan and against No.15 Virginia Saturday in Nashville.



The Buckeyes are 0-8 in Quad-1 games and will face four straight Quad-1 opponents, starting with the Badgers. They'll likely have to do it without second leading scorer John Mobley Jr., who on Saturday was ruled out indefinitely with a hand injury.

How can I watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State?

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Start time: 7:30 p.m. central

TV channel: FS1 (Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery)



To stream a game on FS1, you need a live TV streaming service (like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream) that carries FS1, a TV provider login (cable/satellite) to authenticate, or subscribe to FOX One directly and use the FOX Sports app/website, often with free trials available for new users on streaming platforms

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Buckeyes?

The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 380 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Feb.16



Odds: Wisconsin by 1.5

Over/under: 157.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-120), Ohio State (+100)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 14-11

Wisconsin's ATS record as favorite: 10-8

Wisconsin's ATS record as favorite: 2-0

Wisconsin's ATS record after a win: 8-9



Series info on tonight's opponent

All-time, regular season: Ohio State leads 90-80

All-time, postseason: Ohio State leads 5-1

All-time, in Columbus: Ohio State leads 56-27

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 4

Last meeting, regular season: January 31, 2026, Madison, Wisconsin won, 92-82

Badgers schedule

All times Central



Last Five



Jan.28: Minnesota, W 67-63

Jan.31: Ohio State, W 92-82

Feb.7: at Indiana, L 77-78 OT

Feb.10: at No.8 Illinois, W 92-90 OT

Feb.13: No.10 Michigan State, W 92-71



Next Five

Feb.17: at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

Feb.22: Iowa, 3 p.m.

Feb.25: at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Feb. 28: at Washington, 3 p.m.

March 4: Maryland, 7 p.m.

