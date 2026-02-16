Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd claims the Big Ten's top weekly honor

MADISON, Wis. - A pair of high-level performances against two of the nation's top teams has earned University of Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd some Big Ten recognition.

Averaging 27.0 points per game and 4.5 assists per game while leading Wisconsin to a pair of top-10 wins, Boyd was named the Big Ten's player of the week, the conference announced on Monday.

It's Boyd second honor this season and the fourth honor this season for the Badgers, joining guard John Blackwell (12/8 and 1/19).

B1G honors for PG1 pic.twitter.com/Fj5kXJwkS2 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 16, 2026

Helping lift Wisconsin (18-7, 10-4 Big Ten) into a tie for fifth place in the conference with six regular-season games, Boyd scored 25 points to go with five assists and no turnovers in the Badgers’ 92-90 overtime win at then-No.8 Illinois.

Three days later, he connected on 10-of-17 field goal attempts, including 5-of-7 from three-point range, for 29 points in a 92-71 victory over Michigan State.

Boyd became just the second Big Ten player in the last 20 seasons to have consecutive 25+ point games, both coming against top-10 opponents (Purdue's Carsen Edwards).

Having scored at least 20 points in seven straight games, the longest streak by a Badger since Alando Tucker' seven straight games during the 2006-07, Boyd is third in the league in scoring (20.6 ppg) and his 17 20-point games ranks second in the league behind Northwestern's Nick Martinelli's 18 games.

A transfer from San Diego State who was a part of Florida Atlantic's 2023 Final Four team, Boyd has played some of his best basketball against UW's toughest opponents. In five games against top-10 opponents, Boyd is averaging 23.2 ppg. That scoring average vs. top-10 teams ranks third in the nation this season behind BYU's A.J. Dybantsa (25.7) and Illinois' Keaton Wagler (23.3).

Wisconsin - which returned to the AP Top-25 poll at No.24 on Monday - returns to action tomorrow when it takes on Ohio State in Columbus. The tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: