How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball at Purdue Boilermakers

After closing out the home schedule with its biggest conference win of the season, Wisconsin finishes the regular season against No.15 Purdue this afternoon.



The 78-45 victory over Maryland on Wednesday night guaranteed that Wisconsin (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) will win at least 13 conference games for the second straight season and finish no worse than sixth in the league for the ninth time in 11 seasons under Greg Gard.



Ralling from a 10-point deficit to win at Northwestern on Wednesday, Purdue (23-7, 13-6) is tied with the Badgers in the league standings after it became the first team in Big Ten Conference history to have six straight seasons of 13 or more league victories.



The win broke a two-game losing streak for the Boilermakers, which had lost three of four entering March.



This game is a rematch of the Boilermakers' 89-73 victory in Madison on January 3. Guard Fletcher Loyer led had 17 points while guard Braden Smith notched a double-double (10 points, 11 assists) on a night where Purdue shot 46.5 percent.



That loss ended up sparking the Badgers, which won nine of their next 11 and registered two top-10 road wins.



This afternoon's winner will be no worse than the fifth seed - with an outside chance at earning the No.4 seed and a triple bye - in next week's Big Ten Tournament in Chicago. The loser will be locked into the sixth seed and play the final quarterfinal game on Thursday night.

How can I watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue?

Date: Wednesday, March 7

Start time: 3 p.m. central

TV channel: CBS (Spero Dedes and Jim Spanarkel)



You can stream CBS for free via the CBS app or website (cbs.com) to watch the latest episodes, or sign in with a TV provider to get live local news, sports, and full current seasons on those platforms, plus paid options like Paramount+ or live TV streaming services (Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, DIRECTV Stream) for comprehensive access.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Boilermakers?

The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 196 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of March 6



Odds: Purdue by 8.5

Over/under: 155.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (+260), Purdue (-325)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 17-13

Wisconsin's ATS record in conference games: 12-7

Wisconsin's ATS record as away underdog: 3-1

Wisconsin's ATS record with 2-3 days off: 11-9

Series info on tonight's opponent

All-time, regular season: Purdue leads 111-76

All-time, postseason: Wisconsin leads 4-0

All-time, in West Lafayette, Ind.: Purdue leads 74-20

Streaks: Purdue has won 1

Last meeting, regular season: January 3, 2026, Madison, Purdue won, 86-74



Badgers Big Ten schedule

All times Central



Dec. 2: vs. Northwestern, W 85-73

Dec.9: at Nebraska, L 60-90



Jan.3: vs. No.5 Purdue, L 73-89

Jan.6: vs. UCLA, W 80-72

Jan.10: at No. 2 Michigan, W 91-88

Jan.13: at Minnesota, W 78-75

Jan.17: Rutgers, W 96-87

Jan.22: at Penn State, W 98-71

Jan.25: USC, L 71-73

Jan.28: Minnesota, W 67-63

Jan.31: Ohio State, W 92-82



Feb.7: at Indiana, L 77-78 OT

Feb.10: at No.8 Illinois, W 92-90 OT

Feb.13: No.10 Michigan State, W 92-71

Feb.17: at Ohio State, L 69-86

Feb.22: Iowa, W 84-71

Feb.25: at Oregon, L 71-85

Feb. 28: at Washington, W 90-73



March 4: Maryland, W 78-45

March 7: at No. 15 Purdue, 3 p.m.

March 10-15: Big Ten Tournament, Chicago