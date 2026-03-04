How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Maryland Terrapins

Coming off a Quad-1 victory at Washington Saturday, giving them at least 20 wins for the fifth straight season, Wisconsin closes out the home portion of its schedule when it hosts Maryland tonight at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) has defended the home court well this season, going 14-2 overall and averaged 86.1 points per game. UW has been pretty good on the road, too, going 5-4 in true road games with a pair of top-10 victories.



"Harder than getting there is staying there, and our program has done an amazing job," head coach Greg Gard said after Saturday's 90-73 win at Washington. "There's a lot of fingerprints through the years that have helped made that so consistent, and this group this year. Times have changes, so to be able to stay consistent in an era that is spinning really fast and changing and evolving, one thing that hasn't changed is our ability to remain consistent and stay true to who we are and what works at Wisconsin."

A year after making the Sweet 16 for the first time since its 2002 national championship season, Maryland (11-18, 4-14) has succumbed to injuries and a tough schedule under first-year head coach Buzz Williams. Facing the No.16th strength of schedule, according to KenPom, the Terps are 2-12 in Quad-1 games and have had a total of 65 games missed this year due to injury. That includes leading scorer Pharrel Payne (17.5 ppg) who has missed the last 18 after being injured against Michigan.



Maryland only has four wins over power-conference teams this season but three have come in the last seven games. Andre Mills has been a big part of that, averaging 21.2 points in the last six games thanks to 46.8 percent shooting from the floor and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc (19-of-46).



Wisconsin has won four of the last five home games against the Terrapins, with the only loss coming during the 2020-21 Covid season, during which there were no fans in the Kohl Center

Off to Wisconsin 🛫 pic.twitter.com/Y9aULxCofS — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 3, 2026

How can I watch Wisconsin vs. Maryland?

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Start time: 7 p.m. central

TV channel: FS1 (Jack Kizer and Donny Marshall)



To stream a game on FS1, you need a live TV streaming service (like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream) that carries FS1, a TV provider login (cable/satellite) to authenticate, or subscribe to FOX One directly and use the FOX Sports app/website, often with free trials available for new users on streaming platforms

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Terrapins?

The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 196 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of March 3



Odds: Wisconsin by 13.5

Over/under: 153.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-1100), Maryland (+700)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 16-13

Wisconsin's ATS record in conference games: 11-7

Wisconsin's ATS record as home favorite: 8-6

Wisconsin's ATS record after a win: 8-11

Series info on tonight's opponent

All-time, regular season: Wisconsin leads 13-8

All-time, postseason: Wisconsin leads 2-1

All-time, in Madison: Wisconsin leads 7-2

Streaks: Maryland has won 1

Last meeting, regular season: January 29, 2025, College Park, MD, Maryland won, 76-68

Badgers Big Ten schedule

All times Central



Dec. 2: vs. Northwestern, W 85-73

Dec.9: at Nebraska, L 60-90

Jan.3: vs. No.5 Purdue, L 73-89

Jan.6: vs. UCLA, W 80-72

Jan.10: at No. 2 Michigan, W 91-88

Jan.13: at Minnesota, W 78-75

Jan.17: Rutgers, W 96-87

Jan.22: at Penn State, W 98-71

Jan.25: USC, L 71-73

Jan.28: Minnesota, W 67-63

Jan.31: Ohio State, W 92-82



Feb.7: at Indiana, L 77-78 OT

Feb.10: at No.8 Illinois, W 92-90 OT

Feb.13: No.10 Michigan State, W 92-71

Feb.17: at Ohio State, L 69-86

Feb.22: Iowa, W 84-71

Feb.25: at Oregon, L 71-85

Feb. 28: at Washington, W 90-73



March 4: Maryland, 7 p.m.

March 7: at No. 7 Purdue, 3 p.m.

March 10-15: Big Ten Tournament, Chicago