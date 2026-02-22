How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Returning home for its second-to-last home game of the season, No.24 Wisconsin hosts Iowa this afternoon in the only regular season matchup.



The Badgers were looking to start separating themselves from the middle of the Big Ten pack and push for a top-four finish, resulting in a double bye of the Big Ten tournament, but Wisconsin delivered a flat performance Tuesday in Columbus, a 17-point loss that head coach Greg Gard lamented about with his team being "non-aggressive" on both ends of the court.



"Playing physical, playing aggressive, having that mindset, when we do that, we're really good," Gard said. "We've shown that we're not as, and that's everybody in the country, if you're not aggressive, you're not physical, you're not doing the things that make you good. I thought the other night it was everybody, including this one. That was contagious. It was all spread throughout the team.



"So hopefully flushed that out and are ready to get back on track."

Sitting in sixth place in the league, Wisconsin will head into its closing stretch dealing with its first major injury of the season. Reserve guard Jack Janicki broke his wrist in the loss to Ohio State and will be out "for the foreseeable future," according to Gard, after having surgery. The loss of Janicki, known more for his defensive and ability to switch, will test UW's depth.

In the midst of facing five Quad 1 opponents in a seven-game stretch to close out the regular season, Iowa (19-7, 9-6) registered its signature victory in its last game, defeating No.9 Nebraska, 57-52, in Iowa City on Tuesday for the program’s first top 10 home win since 2019.



Following first-year coach Ben McCullom from Drake, senior Bennett Stirtz has been a key cog for the Hawkeyes, scored 30+ points three times and 20+ points in eight of the last nine games. He's a workhorse, too, having been on the court for all but 3:39 of the possible 320 minutes of action over the last eight games.



The Hawkeyes are allowing 64.4 points per game -- the fewest in the Big Ten and 10th-fewest nationally. Iowa has held seven opponents at 60 points or below this season and held all but one opponent below its team season scoring average on the year.

How can I watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa?

Date: Sunday, Feb. 22

Start time: 3 p.m. central

TV channel: FS1 (Jack Kizer and Nick Bahe)



How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Hawkeyes?

The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 145 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Feb.21



Odds: Wisconsin by 2.5

Over/under: 146.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-150), Iowa (+125)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 14-12

Wisconsin's ATS record as favorite: 10-8

Wisconsin's ATS record as home favorite: 7-6

Wisconsin's ATS record after a loss: 5-2

Series info on this afternoon's opponent

All-time, regular season: Wisconsin leads 89-84

All-time, postseason: Series tied 2-2

All-time, in Madison: Wisconsin leads 57-30

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 2

Last meeting, regular season: February 8, 2025, Iowa City, Wisconsin won, 74-63

Badgers schedule

All times Central



Last Five

Jan.31: Ohio State, W 92-82

Feb.7: at Indiana, L 77-78 OT

Feb.10: at No.8 Illinois, W 92-90 OT

Feb.13: No.10 Michigan State, W 92-71

Feb.17: at Ohio State, L 69-86



Next Five

Feb.22: Iowa, 3 p.m.

Feb.25: at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Feb. 28: at Washington, 3 p.m.

March 4: Maryland, 7 p.m.

March 7: at No. 7 Purdue, 3 p.m.