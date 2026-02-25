How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Oregon Ducks

Preparing to play conference games in the Pacific Northwest for the first time in school history, Wisconsin starts the first leg of its road trip facing Oregon tonight in Eugene.



Winning their 11th conference game on Sunday with an 84-71 win over Iowa, the Badgers (19-8, 11-5) have clinched a winning conference record for the 23 time in the last 26 seasons, three more than any Big Ten school over that time.



As the case has been for most of the season, the Badgers did it with offense in shooting 53.8 percent from the field. UW is 7-0 when it hits at least half of its shoots and 17-0 when scoring 80 points on the season.



"Our offense is built to score, and we can score in a variety of ways," head coach Greg Gard said. "Transition is the first piece of it, but then with the weapons we have, two dynamic guards in (Nick) Boyd and (John) Blackwell and then you got bigs who can really stretch the floor and put defenses in decision mode. They have to pick their poison."

On site in Oregon pic.twitter.com/Y2HuB4q0QO — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 25, 2026

While Wisconsin is pushing to get a double bye in the conference tournament and a high seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Ducks (10-17, 3-13) are mostly playing out the string after injuries to returning starters Nate Bittle (foot) and Jackson Shelsted (hand) have derailed their season.



Although currently second-to-last in the league, the Ducks shocked USC in Los Angeles on Saturday by scoring the last seven points in a one-point win. Kwame Evans Jr. scored 21 points, while Bittle had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals.



UW leads the all-time series, 6-4, including winning both games in Eugene. However, the Ducks won the first conference meeting between the two teams, 77-74, in overtime last season in Madison after the Badgers blew a 17-point lead.

How can I watch Wisconsin vs. Oregon?

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 25

Start time: 10 p.m. central

TV channel: Big Ten Network (Guy Haberman and Don MacLean)



You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.



How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Ducks?

The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 83 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Feb.24



Odds: Wisconsin by 4.5

Over/under: 153.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-220), Oregon (+180)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 15-12

Wisconsin's ATS record as away team: 5-2

Wisconsin's ATS record as away favorite: 2-0

Wisconsin's ATS record in conference games: 10-6

Series info on this afternoon's opponent

All-time, regular season: Series tied 3-3

All-time, postseason: Wisconsin leads 3-1

All-time, in Eugene: Wisconsin leads 2-0

Streaks: Oregon has won 1

Last meeting, regular season: February 22, 2025, Madison, Oregon won, 77-73, in overtime

Badgers schedule

All times Central



Last Five



Feb.7: at Indiana, L 77-78 OT

Feb.10: at No.8 Illinois, W 92-90 OT

Feb.13: No.10 Michigan State, W 92-71

Feb.17: at Ohio State, L 69-86

Feb.22: Iowa, W 84-71



Next Five

Feb.25: at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Feb. 28: at Washington, 3 p.m.

March 4: Maryland, 7 p.m.

March 7: at No. 8 Purdue, 3 p.m.

March 10-15: Big Ten Tournament, Chicago