How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball at Michigan State: TV channel, prediction
The No. 11 Wisconsin men are set for a Big Ten Conference showdown with eighth-ranked Michigan State this Sunday.
The game will air live on CBS beginning at 12:30 p.m. CT.
After suffering a tough overtime loss to Oregon over the weekend, the Badgers (22-6, 12-5) rebounded with an 88-62 victory over Washington. They are 6-1 over the last seven, as John Blackwell led the way vs. the Huskies with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
The Spartans are led by Jaden Akins and Jase Richardson, who both average double figures in scoring a night. Five other MSU players post between seven and eight points.
The ESPN BPI gives Michigan State a 66.5 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest at Michigan State on Sunday, March 2:
Wisconsin at Michigan State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin at Michigan State in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: 12:30 p.m. CT | Sunday, March 2
Where: Breslin Center | East Lansing, Michigan
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Michigan State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: CBS
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 77, Michigan State 75
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.