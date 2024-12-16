How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Detroit Mercy: TV channel, spread, game odds
The Wisconsin men snapped a three-game losing streak last time out. Now, the Badgers look to make it two wins in a row.
Wisconsin (9-3) hosts Detroit Mercy on Sunday from the Kohl Center in Milwaukee. This will be the final non-conference game for the Badgers, and the last time they compete in 2024.
Nolan Winter scored a season-high 20 to help Wisconsin top Butler in the Indy Classic, 83-74. The Badgers were 25 of 27 from the free throw line and scored 40 points inside the paint.
John Tonje, John Blackwell and Max Klesmit all join Winter as double-digit scorers, with Tonje right at a team-high 20 per game.
Detroit Mercy has squared off with the likes of Wake Forest, Toledo and Ball State this season. They are led by Orlando Lovejoy and Mak Manciel, who are both averaging double figures a night.
The ESPN FPI gives Wisconsin a 99 percent chance to win.
This will be the first meeting between the two.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Detroit Mercy on Sunday, Dec. 22:
When: 1 p.m. CT | Sunday, December 22
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Detroit Mercy live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 84, Detroit Mercy 66
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.