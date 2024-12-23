How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Iowa: TV channel, spread, game odds
The Wisconsin men return to Big Ten Conference action to kick-start 2025, hosting Iowa on Friday, Jan. 3.
The game will tip at 6 p.m. CT and air live on FS1.
Last week, the Badgers (10-3, 0-2) closed out 2024 with a second straight win, getting by Detroit Mercy, 76-53. Wisconsin won eight straight to start the year before losing three in a row, including two conference games to Michigan and Illinois.
Nolan Winter posted a double-double, scoring 18 points with 11 rebounds - numbers that led the team. John Blackwell had five assists for the second straight game, marking the fourth time he has led the Badgers in that category.
John Tonje remains the leading scorer followed by Blackwell, Max Klesmit and Winter, who are all in double figures. Winter, Tonje and Steven Crowl all average five rebounds a night.
Iowa (10-3, 1-1) split its first two Big Ten games, tipping Northwestern before losing a heartbreaker to Michigan. They have rebounded from a loss to in-state rival Iowa State, scoring 104 and 95 in wins vs. New Orleans and Utah.
Owen Freeman, Payton Sandfort, Josh Dix and Brock Harding all average double figures per game with Freeman and Sandford the leaders in rebounding.
The ESPN FPI gives Wisconsin a 70.5 percent chance to win.
Last February, the Hawks scored an 88-86 victory over the Badgers in overtime. Wisconsin leads the all-time series, 14-10, having won five in a row before last year.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Iowa on Friday, Jan. 3:
Wisconsin vs. Iowa TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Iowa in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: 6 p.m. CT | Friday, January 3
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Iowa live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FS1
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 84, Iowa 80
