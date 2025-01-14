How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball vs. Ohio State: TV channel, prediction
The Big Ten Conference grind is never easy, as the Wisconsin women are finding out right now.
Coming off a tough loss to Maryland, the Badgers (10-7, 1-5) return to the court Thursday night vs. Ohio State. Tip is set for 8 p.m. Central time with the game streaming live on Peacock.
This makes the second straight league opponent that Wisconsin has hosted, as they played even with the Terps over the weekend for 30 minutes. A difficult fourth by the Badgers allowed Maryland to secure the win.
Serah Williams continued her strong season, scoring 24 points to lead the way. She averages 18.5 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Ohio State (16-0, 5-0) is coming off a nine-point win over Oregon and also holds league victories over Illinois and Michigan. They are paced by Cotie McMahon, who is one of five players averaging double figures.
The ESPN BPI gives Ohio State a 96 percent chance to win the game.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State on Thursday, Jan. 16:
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action
When: 8 p.m CT | Thursday, January 16
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Ohio State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Peacock
Our Prediction: Ohio State 88, Wisconsin 65