Wisconsin Badgers lose another starting linebacker to the transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. - The dominance of freshman inside linebacker Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa have pushed out another veteran, as junior inside linebacker Christian Alliegro will reportedly enter the transfer portal.



ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the move and comes on the heels of inside linebacker Tackett Curtis reportedly entering his name in the portal when the transfer window opens on January 2.

Wisconsin veteran linebacker Christian Alliegro intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. Alliegro is an experienced and productive linebacker who has 124 career tackles, eight career sacks and 14 career TFLs. pic.twitter.com/WnmuWBwsxd — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 15, 2025

Alliegro was one of Wisconsin's most productive and toughest players in 2025. He finished the season third on the team in tackles (53), second in tackles for loss (8.0), and tied for third in sacks (4.0). He sustained a broken ulna in his forearm against Ohio State and played the rest of the game, making six tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss.



"To be honest with you it was painful, but it wasn't nothing crazy where I couldn't tolerate it," Alliegro told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "So I thought it was good enough to play."



After surgery caused him to miss two games, Alliegro returned with a massive club on his left arm and delivered multiple key plays, including a third-down sack in Wisconsin's 27-10 upset win over No.21 Illinois.

Big Time in the B10 ‼️@ChristianAllie7 🏈🦫🪽

After missing a few games with a broken arm he is back and ready to go!



Big Time 4th Down Play !!#LBU @AOF_Football @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/TCpKeOqVT4 — Coach Jon Wholley (@JonathanWholley) November 23, 2025

Catalano and Posa started together with Alliegro out and offered a glimpse of Wisconsin's future at the position. In their first game without Alliegro, Posa registered 13 tackles and Catalano had eight tackles and pass deflection at No.6 Oregon.



Catalano registered 19 tackles against Washington two weeks later, the most for a Badger in a game since 2011 and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. He was the first Badger true freshman to earn the honor since Chris Borland in 2009. Posa also impacted the win, totaling 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks and forcing and recovering a fumble. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.



All three played against Illinois and Minnesota, logging between 57 (Catalano) and 44 snaps (Alliegro) against the Illini. However, Alliegro only played 17 snaps against the Gophers, contributing a sack and two tackles, with Bosa and Catalano receiving the majority of snaps.



"I love those boys," Alliegro told the paper of Catalano and Posa. "They do everything the right way. Coming early to practice, coming early to film, stuff like that. They're just complete dawgs, so they have a big future ahead of them."



Alliegro has one year or eligibility remaining. In addition to Alliegro and Curtis, receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson, punter Atticus Bertrams, receivers Joseph Griffin Jr. and Trech Kekahuna, safety Remington Moss, center Jake Renfro, and tailback Cade Yacamelli are scholarship players who have expressed plans to enter the transfer portal.

