Carter Booth's slip of the tongue creates viral moment for Wisconsin Badgers volleyball

University of Wisconsin senior Carter Booth refuses to lose.



So, knowing that her senior season would be extended at least one more game, the Badger middle blocker let her emotions flow, creating an uncensored viral moment.



Speaking to ESPN minutes after knocking off No.1 Texas (25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19) in four sets at Gregory Gymnasium in the NCAA Tournament Regional Final, Booth dropped an F-bomb that perfectly encapsulated the moment, had teammate Mimi Colyer cheering her on, and likely set the FCC scrambling.

Apologies for the bad language, but this is legendary! 😂 Carter Booth with a line that all Badger fans can get behind.



"I refuse to f-ing lose!" #OnWisconsin

After spending his first three seasons at Minnesota, Booth has been a huge addition to the Gophers' border rivals. A first-team All-Big Ten selection as Wisconsin's middle blocker, Booth entered the regional finals with three-straight errorless matches, swinging .540 (27- 0 - 50) during that stretch and tied for fourth in the country in hitting percentage at .444.



She tied his career-best with 14 kills in Friday's win over No.2 Stanford in the regional semifinals, swinging .700 (14 - 0 - 20) against the Cardinal to finish errorless for the fourth-straight match.



That streak ended against No.1 Texas but not Booth's season after she contributed 11 kills and hit .389 for the match, second-best on the team.



"I think we walked in knowing exactly who we are and what we have practiced and what we have worked on and the talent that we have," Booth said." We came in with the intention of showing people exactly who we are and who we know ourselves to be."



Winners of 13 straight matches, Wisconsin will face No.1 Kentucky in Thursday's second national semifinal. No.3 Texas A&M and No.1 Pittsburgh will play in the first semifinal at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.



Booth's slip of the tongue reminded Wisconsin fans of another viral F-bomb moment from 2017 with former Badgers football coach Paul Chryst.



Late in the fourth quarter of Wisconsin's 34-24 win over Miami in the Orange Bowl, ESPN's cameras caught Chryst ripping the chain the Miami defense uses to celebrate turnovers.



UW's offense controlled the ball for 39 minutes, 52 seconds, and the Badgers' defense won the turnover battle, 3-1, causing Chryst to mouth "turnover chain my f---king ass" as the final seconds ticked down.

Someone is not a fan of the #turnoverchain pic.twitter.com/2fy0dQei1R — John Brickley (@JohnABrickley) December 31, 2017

